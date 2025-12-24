Eagles Center Overcame Health Issues To Earn Another Pro Bowl Honor

PHILADELPHIA – Cam Jurgens didn’t exactly pick up where he left off last year, when he was named to his first Pro Bowl in his first season after taking over for future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce. The “new” Eagles center talked a lot last year about forging his own path in his own shoes and not trying to fill Kelce’s. Mission accomplished, and he was named to his first Pro Bowl.

This year was different. The path wasn’t as smooth. The result was still the same after earning a second straight Pro Bowl nod when the NFC and AFC teams were announced on Tuesday morning.

“Excited,” he said. “Very excited about it. I don’t really think about the accolades going in. I’m trying to go through the season, get healthy, play well. I feel like I’ve been getting healthier throughout the year.”

The health issue was one of the biggest obstacles in his path. He didn’t have much of a training camp in the days after the Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. He had a knee injury midseason that cost him two games and worked his way through concussion protocol after another.

“Going into the offseason, getting back surgery, then having a short offseason, getting back, and dealing with a lot of stuff during the year, it is rewarding,” he said. “And it’s nice. When you see some of the fan voting, and assuming you’re not going to get it, and it comes back, you get to see how the players and the coaches vote, I probably value their opinion. So, I guess it’s a little rewarding to see what they think.”

Coaches, Players Helps Cam Jurgens Make Pro Bowl

Cam Jurgens heads to the locker room after putting forth a warrior effort in helping the Eagles rout the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The fans had him just inside the top 10 in their voting for the Pro Bowl. Fortunately, their votes aren’t the only ones that count. Coaches and players get a vote, too, and it was those two groups that elevated Jurgens from having the ninth-most votes at his position into the final two, joining Chicago’s Drew Dahlman as the NFC centers. Dahlman is listed as the game’s starter.

Last year, Jurgens had plenty of company from his teammates in the Pro Bowl, with Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson joining him. Jordan Mailata didn’t make it, but he was named second-team Associated Press All-Pro.

This season, many on the offensive line have been banged up and inconsistent. Saquon Barkley ran for more than 2,000 yards this season, but it took until last week, in Week 16, for him to get over 1,000.

Johnson and Dickerson both had their string of three straight Pro Bowls snapped. Johnson has missed five straight games with a Lisfranc injury and could make it six when the Eagles play the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. Dickerson has also dealt with several injuries, including knee surgery just days before the season began.

