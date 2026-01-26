Mike Kafka Is The Latest 'Candidate' Eliminated From The Eagles' OC Mix

PHILADELPHIA - The dominoes keep falling, and the latest “candidate” for the Eagles’ vacant offensive coordinator position to be eliminated from the pool is former New York Giants offensive coordinator and interim head coach Mike Kafka.

The 2010 Eagles draft pick is joining the Detroit Lions in a “high-ranking offensive staff role,” according to NFL Media. It won’t be OC because the Lions already hired former Arizona OC Drew Petzing for that role.

Earlier today, it was revealed that two others who had spoken to the Eagles about the position – LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. and Chicago Bears OC Declan Doyle – are also out of the running.

The framing of those two exits was Weis Jr. informing the Eagles that he was staying with Lane Kiffin and the new coaching staff in Baton Rouge, and Doyle “withdrawing” from consideration.

It should be noted that interviews don't equal offers, so when the Eagles talk with someone, and they take a job elsewhere or decide to stay put, it doesn't necessarily mean they've turned down the job with the Eagles.

When “candidates” withdraw, that’s code for they understand they are not getting the job more often than not. And that's a league-wide practice.

With Kafka out of the mix, the Eagles’ remaining known options are Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard, former Kansas City OC Matt Nagy, and the two added to the mix on Monday: former Miami OC Frank Smith and Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrid Johnson.

Cooter was on the Eagles’ staff in 2021 as a consultant, while the organization has been interested in working with Johnson in the past, stemming from his history with Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni when both were in Indianapolis.

Nagy was a coach with the Eagles in the Andy Reid era from 2008 to 2012.

