More Eagles Coaching Staff Shuffling: Ronell Williams To The Raiders

PHILADELPHIA - Signs were pointing toward the exit of Eagles’ assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, and that came to fruition on Wednesday night when the veteran coach agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders as their linebackers coach.

Williams has previously interviewed for the LBs coaching job in Dallas under first-year Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who spent the past two seasons as Philadelphia’s defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator.

Ronell Williams has been named Linebackers Coach 🏴‍☠️https://t.co/KeIlDMijus — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 19, 2026

Williams spent the past three seasons on the Eagles’ defensive coaching staff, first as the slot coach in 2023 under then-DC Sean Desai, and ultimately Matt Patricia after Desai was demoted in-season.

When Vic Fangio took over the DC role in 2024, Williams was moved to assistant linebackers coach/defensive quality control.

A New Era In Vegas

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The shift to Vegas is a step up for Williams, who will be guiding a position room for the first time in his coaching career under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak and defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, a former Baltimore Ravens assistant.

Williams is a Chester native and played college football locally at West Chester University, where he led the Golden Rams in tackles for three consecutive seasons.

His coaching career also began in the Delaware Valley with stints at Widener and then Temple before securing his first NFL job with the Chicago Bears in 2019.

Williams spent five seasons in the Windy City where he first developed his relationship with Desai.

Williams will see some familiar faces in Vegas with former Eagles Thomas Booker, and Tristin McCollum currently under contract, and personnel staff members Brandon Hunt and Anthony Patch being ex-Eagles employees.

Williams’ exit is just the latest domino is what has been the most significant coaching staff change since Nick Sirianni became the Eagles’ head coach in 2021.

Former defensive assistant Tyler Yelk is now at Nebraska, joining Parker and Williams as the defensive departures.

From the offense, offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo accepted a job as the Miami Dolphins’ passing game coordinator, and offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland left the organization.

Tight ends coach Jason Michael also won't be back, and quarterbacks coach Scott Loeffler isn't expected back with the organization planning to move Parks Frazier into that role.

MORE NFL: The Bridge That Got Parks Frazier The Eagles' QB Coach Job