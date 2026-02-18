The Bridge That Got Parks Frazier The Eagles' QB Coach Job

PHILADELPHIA - In time, we will get further clarity on why the deck chairs were shuffled with Parks Frazier and the move that has the ascending young coach going from the Eagles' passing game coordinator to the team's quarterbacks coach.

From a speculative standpoint, the two most obvious reasons would be the relationship Frazier built with Jalen Hurts during his first year with the organization, coupled with his bridged history between Nick Sirianni dating back to Indianapolis, and the Kyle Shanahan-like concepts Philadelphia wants to implement in the 2026 season.

The Eagles want to integrate more of Shanahan’s magic to what has been a stale offense, and one of the organization’s first ideas was to reach out to former Miami head coach Mike McDaniel, who spent five years in San Francisco as one of Shanahan’s top lieutenants before getting the big chair with the Dolphins.

McDaniel informally spoke with the Eagles about their offensive coordinator position before deciding to return to the Golden State with the Los Angeles Chargers as the OC there under Jim Harbaugh.

Around the league, the belief was that McDaniel was the Eagles' first choice to replace the deposed Kevin Patullo if everything aligned. However, he and his wife were interested in returning to the West Coast and things never got off the ground when it came to a potential union in Philadelphia.

McDaniel, though, had hired Frazier, 34, as an offensive assistant with the Dolphins in the 2024 season, where the latter got an up-close look at how McDaniel married the running game with the passing attack.

Marrying Two Different Offenses

Feb 2, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterrback Jalen Hurts (1) during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's not a direct connection to Shanahan but it is perhaps a better framing of what needs to be done in Philadelphia. Completely throwing out Hurts' strengths as a player through five consecutive postseason berths, two NFC championships and a Lombardi Trophy, seems specious so why not try to marry the two worlds together?

And who better to tutor Hurts in what's needed to pull that off on a day-to-day basis than the former Murray State quarterback who has a firm grasp on Sirianni's style and a history with the projected new offense?

The ecosystem around Hurts as a whole will also include new OC Sean Mannion and passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard. However, when it comes down to the nuts and bolts of the techniques and fundamentals, Frazier is going to have to do the heavy lifting with the Eagles' QB1.

Of the available options, Frazier does seem like the best fit.

