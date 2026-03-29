NFL Analyst’s Eagles, AJ Brown Take is Simply Wrong

We're at a point in the offseason when transactions slow down a bit. Teams are preparing for the 2026 National Football League, so the chatter around the league has prospects at the center right now, over trades and deals in free agency.

It's a slow period of the offseason, which has led to some wild takes. This is especially the case with Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. Most of the noise around him has been about the trade market. At least the trade rumors have been consistent and realistic with all of the reporting out there, especially around the New England Patriots. But Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon dropped a different take entirely — that is incorrect — by calling Brown the Eagles' most overpaid player.

There are some wild takes out there

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

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"Philadelphia Eagles: WR A.J. Brown," Gagnon wrote. "Jordan Davis is certainly overpaid based on his position and production, but that contract is friendly in the short term and he has room to grow. So instead we're calling out Brown, who signed a three-year, $96 million extension two years ago and has not matched his earlier peak production since. He barely reached 1,000 yards in 2025 and has a top-10 AAV and cap hit entering 2026. Throw in the tension surrounding his situation within the organization, and this is a no-brainer."

Brown's salary cap hit is just over $23 million in 2026, $22 million in 2027, $27 million in 2028 and $29 million in 2029. In comparison, DK Metcalf has a salary cap hit of over $31 million in 2026 and $41 million in 2029. His contract is 13th in the league right now for wide receivers in total value, behind guys like DJ Moore, Terry McLaurin, Alec Pierce, Brandon Aiyuk and Metcalf. He's just one spot ahead of Calvin Ridley. He's a top-five receiver. If anything, his deal is a steal for Philadelphia.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba just got a well-earned, four-year deal worth over $168 million. Those are the types of deals being handed out right now.

The 2025 season wasn't smooth for the Eagles' offense, but Brown still had over 1,000 yards. He dealt with injuries in 2024, but still went over 1,000 yards. In 2023, he had over 1,400 yards in the last season he played in 17 games.

So, to sum up, this idea of Brown being the Eagles' most overpaid player simply doesn't line up.