NFL Insider Proposes Dream Eagles-Steelers Tanner McKee Trade

Jalen Hurts is the team's clear-cut starter and isn't going anywhere, unless Howie Roseman really shocks people. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee has fans around the league and has been floated as a trade candidate multiple times over the last year, but the Eagles haven't made a deal to this point. While this is the case, he now has just one season of control left and will be a free agent after the 2026 season. While breaking down potential trade candidates for this offseason, ESPN's Ben Solak noted that McKee is someone who could be "in danger" of being on the move.

"Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles: The backup QB on Howie Roseman's roster is always in danger of being dealt," Solak wrote. 'McKee typically looks strong in the preseason, and he looked acceptable in two Week 18 starts while throwing to the Eagles' backups. He is an older prospect (will be 26 next season), but he still has a developmental arc in that he has never seen extended game action. In a world where Will Howard might be starting for the Steelers or Quinn Ewers could be in for the Dolphins, McKee deserves a camp fight somewhere."

That's not all. ESPN's Bill Barnwell appeared on "NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal" and floated an intriguing idea to send McKee to the Pittsburgh Pirates for Nick Herbig.

"If you need a Tanner McKee and you knew someone who obsesses over edge rushing talent, would you not call the Eagles and say, Nick Herbig, Tanner McKee, two guys on rookie deals, you get a cost-controlled player for another year, who had phenomenal pass rushing numbers and we get our quarterback of the future,” Barnwell said. “Does that not seem like a scratch my back, I scratch yours situation?”

Now, this is something that would be a good idea for Philadelphia. Herbig is just 24 years old and had 7 1/2 sacks in 2025. With Jaelan Phillips heading to free agency, landing someone like Herbig would be huge. If the Eagles could do so while giving up a player with one year of control and who isn't likely to play in 2026, that would be even better.

