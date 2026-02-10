Eagles QB 'In Danger' of Being Traded After 3 Seasons

If there is one position on the roster the Philadelphia Eagles don't have to worry about this offseason it is quarterback.

It's going to be an intriguing offseason for the franchise and likely will be full of changes, but quarterback is one spot where the Eagles are in a good place. Jalen Hurts is the guy. For some reason, he's viewed as a polarizing figure around the league. Some absolutely love Hurts. Some think he's a product of the system. But with that being said, the Eagles have rotating offensive coordinators almost every season since Hurts took over as the team's starting quarterback.

He may not always put up prolific numbers, but he wins games and has been at his best when the lights were the brightest in the Super Bowl. He's a champion, a Super Bowl MVP and is under contract through the 2028 season, although it wouldn't hurt to think about a long-term extension beyond that.

Will the Eagles make a move?

Hurts is a superstar and is just 27 years old. Fortunately, the Eagles can continue to build around him. With that being said, there isn't a path to playing time for the other quarterbacks on the roster outside of an injury, like for Tanner McKee. Another guy who has impressed in a small sample in Philadelphia and has fans around the league, but is behind Hurts.

Because of that, while breaking down the quarterback market for the offseason, ESPN's Ben Solak noted that McKee is "in danger," like Eagles backup quarterbacks before him.

"Tanner McKee, Philadelphia Eagles: The backup QB on Howie Roseman's roster is always in danger of being dealt," Solak wrote. "McKee typically looks strong in the preseason, and he looked acceptable in two Week 18 starts while throwing to the Eagles' backups. He is an older prospect (will be 26 next season), but he still has a developmental arc in that he has never seen extended game action. In a world where Will Howard might be starting for the Steelers or Quinn Ewers could be in for the Dolphins, McKee deserves a camp fight somewhere."

Just a year ago, this was the case with Kenny Pickett. He was the No. 2 quarterback in 2024 with McKee as the No. 3 for much of the season. Pickett was traded and McKee jumped up to No. 2 in 2025. With only one season left of control, it would make sense for him to be on his way out of town this offseason as well. McKee was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft by Philadelphia. If the Eagles could get a pick better than that back, it would be a win.

