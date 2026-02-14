Former Eagles LB Shaun Bradley Announces Retirement Decision

One former member of the Philadelphia Eagles is calling it a career.

Philadelphia selected linebacker Shaun Bradley in the sixth round of the 2020 National Football League Draft and he played three seasons for the franchise. From 2020 through 2022, Bradley played in 45 games for the franchise and logged 45 total tackles. On Friday, Bradley announced on X that he's hanging up his cleats.

"Dear Football, I don't even know where to start ... Thank you for giving me everything I could ever imagine and more," Bradley wrote. "Started playing when I was 6 years old ... Never imagined that I would make it as far as I did. Made it out the mudd ... 1 year of high school football, 1 college offer ... To a 3 year starter in college ... to a 6th round draft pick ... To playing 6 years in the NFL ... No one gave me anything ... I earned and took EVERYTHING ... and you changed my life, and my family’s life forever ...

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley (54) reacts after recovering a blocked punt during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images | Douglas DeFelice-Imagn Images

"I had a neck surgery in 2022, Achilles surgery in 2023 ... through all of that, I Still Loved You ... Unfortunately in September 2025 I was told my neck injury was getting worse and I was playin with borrowed time so I decided to shut it down ... the toughest and most emtional time of my life ... feeling like I still had so much more to give but understanding how any more damage could impact my body ... Went [through] all types of feelings of depression not knowing who I would be without you ... it wasnt until recently I finally found some peace and closure."

Bradley dealt with some serious injuries throughout his career. In Philadelphia, he dealt with a wrist injury and a torn Achilles. Also, he dealt with a neck injury throughout his career. He still was able to play three seasons in Philadelphia and then also spent time on the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad.

In his announcement, Bradley made sure to show love to Philadelphia.

"Thank you to the Philadelphia Eagles for taking a chance on me, Howie and Mr. Lurie. I am forever grateful to you two, you gave me the dream of a lifetime," Bradley wrote.

