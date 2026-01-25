NFL's Final Four Has Four Former Eagles In Running For Super Bowl Glory

Four teams remain in the NFL, and four former Eagles have helped their new teams make championship weekend. Not just the bottom of the roster, former Eagles, but four players who were integral in the success of their teams’ run to the Final Four.

PATRIOTS

Milton Williams. He had 3.5 sacks, 15 solo tackles, and eight quarterback hits in his first season with the Patriots. Just like he did last year for the Eagles in the playoffs, when he upped his game, Williams has collected two sacks in two playoff games with three solo tackles so far in New England’s postseason run. In Philly’s four-game run to the Super Bowl LIX title, the defensive tackle had two sacks with five solo tackles.

Despite missing five games with a high ankle sprain, he has been everything the Patriots could have wanted when they made him the highest-paid player in their franchise history with a four-year, $104 million contract in March. The deal included $63 million guaranteed.

Christian Elliss. An undrafted free agent of the Eagles who has gone to do good things for another franchise. The Eagles didn’t want to lose the linebacker after he was cut to make room for free agent Shaq Leonard in December of 2023. They had hoped to bring him back to the practice squad, but the Patriots swooped in claimed him.

Elliss was a key piece to the Eagles’ special team units that was ranked second in the NFL in 2023. With New England this year, he has made 13 starts, collecting 94 tackles with one forced fumble. When not starting, he has become a key reserve and remains an important part of the Patriots’ special teams.

Linebacker And Cornerback Round Out Final Four

BRONCOS

Alex Singleton. The linebacker spent three years in Philly from 2019 through 2021, after general manager Howie Roseman plucked him after a standout career with the Calgary Stampeders. He was the Canadian Football League’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2017, then won the Grey Cup in 2018.

He had been released six different times by four NFL teams after being signed by the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent coming out of Montana State in 2015. He became a special teams standout with the Eagles in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, he led them in tackles with 137 and 163, respectively.

Now in his fourth season with the Broncos, Singleton, like Williams, has been everything his team could want. Always a strong presence in the locker room and well-liked by his teammates, he has made 506 tackles, with 16 tackles for loss. He had 14 tackles, including 11 solo stops, in the Broncos’ playoff-opening overtime win against the Buffalo Bills.

Now 32, he will be a free agent whenever Denver’s season ends.

SEAHAWKS

Josh Jobe. The former Eagles special teams standout has found a home and a starting cornerback job in Seattle, unseating Riq Woolen as a starter. Woolen was third in balloting for rookie of the year in 2022; Jobe was an undrafted free agent of the Eagles the same year Woolen came out.

He started three games for the Eagles in 2023, then left for Seattle, where he started six in 2024 and 15 this season. He has made two interceptions with 70 solo tackles in his two years with the Seahawks, playing 65 and 78 percent of the defensive snaps.

RAMS

Nobody. Even if the Rams beat the Seahawks in the NFC Championship, the Eagles are still guaranteed at least one former player in the Super Bowl.

