Nick Wright Throws Out Wild Eagles–John Harbaugh Take

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to be making a change at head coach in the near future.

It shouldn't have to be said, but it does because of the wild speculation out there. The Baltimore Ravens shocked the National Football League world by firing John Harbaugh this offseason. It's going to be a race for his services, but the Eagles are set. Philadelphia is the reigning Super Bowl champion, won the NFC East, and has the coach with the fifth-best winning percentage in NFL history in Nick Sirianni (.694).

Despite this, the noise already has started. Nick Wright of Fox Sports’ "First Things First" speculated that the Eagles could move on from Sirianni for Harbaugh if they have an early playoff exit.

The Eagles are not making a change

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

"If Philly loses in bad fashion, I think that is the exact type of perfect fit for Harbaugh,” Wright said. “Harbaugh, I don’t want to say he’s not a schematics guy, but he’s not an offensive coordinator or a defensive coordinator, he’s a culture CEO head coach. Howie Roseman wants to pick the coordinators anyway. He’s not going to be in the offensive game plan the way some of these young, brilliant head coaches would want to be as it is. We have seen them be very bold with championship-caliber and championship-winning head coaches.

“I do think Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman are the type of people that will say, ‘Is he better?’” Wright finished. “If we can get the guy who’s better, shouldn’t we do that? I just think they are fearless in that.”

There's speculation and takes every single day across the National Football League. This is no different than that. It's important to note that this should be considered extremely unlikely. Sirianni got an extension after the Super Bowl and the Eagles continue to find ways to win games despite the drama around the team. You can never truly rule anything out, but the odds have got to be extremely close to zero.

