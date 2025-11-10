Nine-Game Audition For Eagles' New DB Begins In Green Bay
PHILADELPHIA – The understanding as to why the Eagles aren’t taking Jaire Alexander to Green Bay for Monday night’s game against the Packers is so he can stay behind, learn the defense, get into better game conditioning, and let his knee continue to climb closer to 100 percent, if it’s not there already, after surgery last December.
Michael Carter isn’t getting the same treatment, even though he has just played six defensive snaps since Week 4 and was limited in the number of games he played with the Jets last season due to a herniated disc in his back.
“I think the confidence, that’s still there,” he said last week. “That was something that I kind of had to regain after that injury. It was a lot mentally, just being down and being out, dealing with that for so long, but I feel great. I feel refreshed and excited for this opportunity.”
There was once a time when Carter was considered the best slot cornerback in the game, at least judging by the massive contract New York bestowed upon him following the 2024 season – a three-year extension worth $30.75 million in new money with $18.046 million in total guarantees including a $6 million signing bonus and a $4 million option bonus in 2025.
Michael Carter's Salary Cap Ramifications
The Eagles can cut him at the end of the season if they determine that a $10.2 million hit against their salary cap in 2026 is too much. Releasing him would save them $8.8 million. It would also leave them without a versatile piece on defense, able to play the slot and safety.
So in a sense, Carter is on a nine-game audition. He missed four games in the 2024 season after his back injury, though he also played sparingly in other games due to the injury and a prior ankle injury. He was inactive for two games immediately following the back injury and then missed two more games at the end of the season due to a re-aggravation.
"I’ve been getting a lot of time with the coaches and trying to pick up things, little nuances, and all the details," he said. "Being in this locker room, everyone is super welcoming, and it’s a great atmosphere to be in. A winning culture. It’s great to be here and be with this group of guys.
"Everybody wants to bring the best out of each other. The top guys are just as good as the guys wherever they’re at on the roster because they all pick each other up and bring each other along. It takes a whole team to win, so I’m excited for my role, whatever that looks like, and for the opportunity to help contribute to wins in this organization."
More NFL: Eagles Have Ruled Out Latest Cornerback Acquisition Vs. Packers