Nostalgia For The Eagles' 'Cohabitation Matrix'
PHILADELPHIA - When Joe Douglas was running the Eagles’ personnel department, the organization adopted a philosophy it dubbed the “cohabitation matrix,” with the idea to encourage feedback from any team employee who had a history with a player being evaluated.
That branding was discontinued when Douglas left to become the GM of the New York Jets, and the Doug Pederson era fast-forwarded to the Nick Sirianni regime.
The philosophy behind the idea has never left because the man atop all football operations in Philadelphia, Howie Roseman, has been in charge the entire time.
Philadelphia’ three recent pickups before the NFL’s trade deadline: edge defender Jaelan Phillips and cornerbacks Michael Carter II and Jaire Alexander were all known to certain members of the organization.
Familiar Faces
Phillips was the most high-profile as a 2021 first-round pick the Eagles had keen interest in, and a player who excelled in Miami under current Philadelphia defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
“I think there’s an adjustment, obviously. It’s been two years removed,” Phillips said when asked about his time with Fangio. “I was part of a different defensive scheme this last few years, really. So there’s definitely still a learning curve. I can’t say I’ll just jump in and immediately know everything. But I’m definitely working diligently to learn the playbook.”
Carter was at Duke when current Eagles’ safeties coach Joe Kasper was a graduate assistant working with defensive backs, and was also drafted by Douglas, who has since returned to Philadelphia as a senior personnel executive, with the Jets.
“I had no idea until things began to formulate. I had no idea Joe D. was here,” Carter said. “I knew Kasper was here because we were still in contact. We had a good relationship from college. I knew [former Jets teammate] Xavier [Gipson] was here as well.
“There were relationships I knew about it, and I’m glad they stood on the table for me and wanted me to be here. I’m excited to be here for this opportunity.”
Mewanwhile, current Philadelphia secondary coach Christian Parker was starting his NFL coaching career as a quality control assistant in Green Bay when Alexander was playing at an All-Pro level.
“Me and CP met every day I’ve been here like five times a day,” Alexander joked. “I think he’s my best friend at this point, I don’t know. It’s been good to be back with him to get the coaching, get the techniques, get the extra work.”