Nick Sirianni Makes Eagles History Andy Reid Never Did

The Philadelphia Eagles are on a generational run right now, despite all of the negative noise week in and week out.

Philadelphia won its second Super Bowl title in team history this past February and has a chance to make another deep run. The Eagles are a win -- or Dallas Cowboys loss -- away from clinching the NFC East for the second straight year. When the Eagles ultimately do clinch, they will become the first team in the division to win the NFC East in back-to-back years since 2004.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Things haven't always been perfect, but one guy who does deserve his flowers is head coach Nick Sirianni. He's someone who was bashed left and right as recently as last season. There was a time when some were calling on the team to make a change and target legendary head coach Bill Belichick. Through it all, Sirianni has done nothing but win.

The Eagles have been fortunate to have Nick Sirianni

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia pointed out that Sirianni is the first head coach in Eagles history to have five straight winning seasons to begin his career leading the franchise.

"Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is the first coach in franchise history to have five straight winning seasons to start his Eagles career," Clark wrote on X. "Sirianni is the 10th head coach since 1970 to start their career with five straight winning seasons, joining Bill Cowher, John Harbaugh, Mike Holmgren, Chuck Knox, Sean McVay, George Seifert, Mike Sherman, Mike Smith and Mike Tomlin."

That means guys like Andy Reid or Doug Pederson didn't accomplish the feat.

Sirianni obviously is young in his NFL head coaching career, but he actually has the fifth-highest winning percentage by a head coach in league history at .695. The only coaches ahead of Sirianni are Guy Chamberlin, John Madden, Vince Lombardi, and George Allen. Reid is at No. 22 at .644.

The Eagles have been fortunate to have Sirianni leading the charge and now have three more games before another playoff run.

More NFL: Eagles Defense Hits 75-Year Milestone Against Raiders