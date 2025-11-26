Plan Is For Eagles Safety To Play, And More From Eagles Injury Report

PHILADELPHIA – Xavier Gipson struggled to pull a T-shirt over his head as he sat on the stool in front of his locker after the Eagles held a late Tuesday walkthrough practice. He only had one arm to do the job. His right arm hung uselessly by his side, and when he finally got the shirt off, there was a copious amount of tape covering his right shoulder.

If the punt returner plays on Friday, it will be nothing short of a miracle. He took a solid shot after fielding a punt at the 2-yard line on Sunday, then fumbling a few yards later after being walloped.

So, it was predicable that, on an injury report that was just an estimation because it was a walkthrough, he was listed as DNP – did not participate.

The loss against the Dallas Cowboys took a physical toll, because Gipson was one of five players who were estimated as DNPs. The others were Brandon Graham (groin), Lane Johnson (foot), Drew Mukuba (ankle), and DeVonta Smith (shoulder/chest).

Listed as limited were Saquon Barkley (groin), Reed Blankenship (thigh), and Landon Dikcerson (knee).

Good News On Adoree Jackson

Adoree Jackson | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

“It was a little bit of my hamstring that got hit (against the Cowboys),” said Blankenship. “It’s just a contusion, but it’s football. You’re going to have bumps and bruises like that. You just have to recover well, recover fast, and be ready for Friday (against the Bears).”

Earlier in the day, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he expects Blankenship to play.

“That’s kind of what the plan is now, obviously,” said Blankenship. “I felt good (Tuesday) in walkthrough and stuff. Probably move around a little bit more (Wednesday), and I’m excited about that. I’m not really going to try not to think about it and just go out there and play, and regardless of what happens, happens, but I’ll be fine.”

Barkley said after the loss that he wasn’t injured, but the groin is something that has bothered him now for two weeks.

Listed as a full participant was Adoree Jackson, which was a bit of a surprise. The cornerback was presumed to be in the concussion protocol, but he was evaluated during the game against Dallas and cleared. He didn’t return to the game because the Eagles decided to take a cautious approach with him.

The NFL requires that he be listed on the ensuing injury report after being evaluated on game day, but he likely won’t be listed on Wednesday’s injury report.

Also listed as full participants were rookie offensive linemen Myes Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), both of whom are still on injured reserve with their practice windows open.

