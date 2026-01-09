Eagles Friday Practice Report: Healthy Eagles Set for San Francisco

PHILADELPHIA - All 53 available Eagles players were practicing in some form on Friday for the final practice session before Sunday's wild-card game between 12-5 San Francisco and the 11-6 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Left guard Landon Dickerson was back after a rest day on Thursday and interior backup offensive lineman Brett Toth (concussion) had his helmet during the stretching portion of the practice open to reporters, indicating limited participation as he works his way back from concussion protocol.

Toth did not participate on either Wednesday or Thursday and veteran Matt Pryor was working at LG in individual drills on Thursday in place of Dickerson.

Big Return

Lane Johnson is 3-for-3. He will be back Sunday. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/IE4RcKAWxy — John McMullen (@JFMcMullen) January 9, 2026

The biggest news for the Eagles is that star right tackle Lane Johnson was practicing for the third consecutive, a clear signal that the plan is for the future Hall of Famer to return for Sunday.

Johnson, 35, hasn’t played since suffering a Lisfranc sprain in his foot on Nov. 16, missing the final seven games of the regular season, where backup Fred Johnson did most of the work at RT. One of the NFL’s best offensive linemen, Johnson has not allowed a sack in the 10 games he did play this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Johnson was listed as limited Wednesday and Thursday but was taking reps with the starters during the individual portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday. The official game status report will be released Friday afternoon.

The other four players, along with Johnson, who began the week limited – defensive tackle Jalen Carter (hip), linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), safety Marcus Epps (concussion), and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) – were again practicing in some form on Friday.

Tight end Grant Calcaterra (ankle) missed Wednesday's session but was back on the practice field for the second consecutive day of Friday and should be in his normal TE2 role on Sunday.

Edge defenders Jaelan Phillips (ankle) and Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) were full participants on Wednesday and Thursday will presumably reach that bar again.

However, Ojulari remains on injured reserve and is in the midst of his 21-day practice window for a potential return. That's unlikely to happen for the 49ers.

If all goes to plan the Eagles should have 21 of their 22 default starters on the field against the 49ers, with the only exception being rookie safety Drew Mukuba, who fractured his ankle and remains on IR.

