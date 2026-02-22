Pre-Combine Fits For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles will be looking to supplement a host of positions in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Here’s one player from each of the positions Philadelphia could want to add at that should be a fit for what Howie Roseman and his personnel staff wants with a revamped coaching staff.

Quarterback - Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (Day 2) - The Eagles have been keen on Nussmeier since his father Doug was in the building as the quarterbacks coach during the 2024 Super Bowl LIX-winning season.

Once thought of as a potential top-10 pick, Nussmeier had a poor final season vs. expectation in Baton Rouge. There is context to that with an NFL source telling Eagles On SI that former LSU coach Brian Kelly managed the prospect poorly during practices, resulting in a tired arm that diminished Nussmeier’s exceptional deep-ball accuracy.

The bet here is that Nussmeier gets pushed up on the board again in what’s regarded as a weak QB class overall but if the legacy prospect does fall to No. 54 overall, the Eagles could be enticed with backup Tanner McKee set to enter the final year of his rookie deal as a cost-effective backup to Jalen Hurts.

Wide Receiver - Zachariah Branch, Georgia (Day 2) - The Eagles want to add some deep speed to create spacing for A.J. Brown (if he isn’t traded) and DeVonta Smith.

Branch can run by anyone and stress the back-end of any defense. He projects beat in the slot, which will allow Smith more freedom to stay outside as well. As a bonus, Branch also has explosive return skills and can be used in manufactured situations like jet sweeps or smoke screens.

A Modern Move TE?

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight End - Max Klare, Ohio State (Day 2) - Former Eagles scout and lead NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah recently compared Klare to Detroit Lions star Sam LaPorta.

For a team like the Eagles, who may have to remake their entire TE room, Klare could be an early answer as a “move” tight end who will match up well with what new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion wants.

Offensive Tackle - Blake Miller, Clemson (First Round) - With the move to the stretch-heavy running scheme, expect Roseman to give a little more deference to athleticism with the offensive line.

Miller is exactly that with a long frame and is technically sound as both a run blocker and pass protector. He’s also very competitive and plays to the whistle.

This wouldn’t be the sexiest pick at No. 23 overall but it would be a very good one.

Interior Offensive Line - Sam Hecht, Kansas State (Day 2) - It’s unlikely the Eagles take another center with Cam Jurgens working hard to get his balky back ready and Drew Kendall around for insurance, but Hecht is tailor-made to excel in a wide-zone scheme that allows him to work laterally and quickly move to the second level on reach blocks.

If you want to think outside the box, a healthy Jurgens could move back outside to RG, and you have two very athletic interior blockers.

The Eagles' top in-house priority in free agency is Jaelan Phillips and the belief here is that Roseman will get something done with the lanky, ascending difference-maker. The same holds true at safety where Philadelphia should be able to get something done with veteran captain Reed Blankenship.

Conversely, linebacker Nakobe Dean is likely to generate the kind of deal that the Eagles won't be able to match with talented second-year player Jihaad Campbell ready to step in. The depth at LB is also strong with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon.

All thet means the defense could be on the back-burner with the possible exception of...

Cornerback - Daylen Everette, Georgia (Day 2) - If the Eagles aren’t scared off by another long, lengthy CB from Athens who hasn’t developed as quickly as hoped, Everette is a potential CB2 that could fall to the third round and still enable Roseman to go offense-heavy earlier.

