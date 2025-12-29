Rejuvenated Jalen Carter Makes Splash Plays In Eagles' Win Over Bills

The man who couldn’t even do a push-up earlier this month because his shoulders were so weak, whose shoulders may need to go into the body shop for some offseason repairs, had no trouble raising his left arm high above his head to swat away a kick that may have been the biggest play in a game filled with big plays from the Eagles.

Jalen Carter’s blocked PAT kick helped the Eagles flee Buffalo, into a wind-whipped, rain-filled night, with a 13-12 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, ending the home team’s four-game winning streak while extending their own win streak to three games.

The block made the score 13-6 in favor of the Eagles (11-5) with five minutes left. The Bills (11-5) would score again with five seconds left and decided to go for two to win in regulation. Instead of needing a PAT to win, Carter’s block made them for two. The throw was off the mark, and the win was secured.

"Big-Time" Player Makes Strong Return

In rattling off all the good the Eagles did in the win during his postgame locker room speech, Nick Sirianni omitted the blocked PAT. His bad.

“I forgot to mention it,” said the Eagles coach to reporters. “That was a huge, huge play because then they’re kicking an extra point to win the game at the end instead of going for two to win. Huge to have him back. He did a great job of taking care of himself and getting himself ready to go, so it was huge to have him back and involved on that defense.”

Carter missed the previous three games after getting platelet-rich plasma injections into both shoulders on Dec. 1.

“I guess the shot really did its thing,” Carter said to reporters after the game. “I felt good all game.”

He not only had the blocked PAT – his second blocked kick of the season after blocking a field goal try against the Rams – but he had a sack and consumed double teams throughout the game.

“He’s a big-time player, just a big-time player who makes big plays,” said Sirianni. “…relentless in everything he does. Relentless effort, not just on the defense where he gets paid, but also the force he can be on special teams.”

Overall, the Eagles’ defense was lights out. It held the NFL’s leading rusher, James Cook, to just 74 yards on 20 runs, despite having to play 73 snaps because its offense couldn't do its part in the second half.

“We’re just getting stronger and stronger … Everybody’s playing their role still, through their rushes, and we’re getting better,” he said.

Carter is getting stronger, too, after the PRP injections. If he can stay healthy, could this defense lead the Eagles to a second straight Super Bowl?

“I wouldn’t even say that,” he said. “We’re getting better every week, every day. And I don’t want to throw that out there - Super Bowl this, Super Bowl that. We’re playing a game at a time, and when we get to the playoffs, it all restarts, win or go home.”

