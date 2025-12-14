Saquon Barkley Among Storylines And Final Score Prediction For Eagles-Raiders

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ season has come down to this – beat the lowly Raiders or risk having their season flushed down the drain with three games left. This is the time of year you are supposed to be playing your best football, but the Eagles are not doing that.

There’s still time, but it has to start with a win when Vegas rolls into Lincoln Financial Field for a 1 p.m. kick on Sunday, when rain and wind could impact the game.

Here are five storylines with a final score prediction:

Maxx Crosby and Devin White. The Raiders pass-rushing stud, Crosby could make life miserable for an Eagles offense that has been mostly miserable all season. Backup Fred Johnson will be tasked with blocking him. It’s a big ask, so expect some possible double teams, tight end help and chip blocks from Saquon Barkley. As for White, he spent the summer of 2024 and some of the fall with the Eagles but never played a game. He’s had a career rebirth, playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps at linebacker and recording 133 tackles. Revenge will be on his mind.

Barkley unlocked. Saquon Barkley had his second game over 100 yards in Monday night’s loss, which was encouraging, as was his 6.1 yards per carry average. Maybe the Eagles have found a way to unlock the running back who has been locked down most of the year. He needs 138 yards to reach 1,000 for the fifth time in his nine-year career.

Confidence In Eagles Kicker Waning?

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott (4) gets set to kick a field goal against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jake Elliott. The Eagles' kicker has been OK, and there’s no doubt that he has been better at making 50-plus-yard kicks than he was last year, but has he been reliable? It’s difficult to say yes, because he has converted just 76.2 percent of his field goals, which puts him in the bottom five in the league. He has made 4-of-7 kicks over 50, which is better than his 1-for-7 make rate from that distance, and he drilled a beautiful 49-yarder into the wind against the Lions in the Eagles' most recent win, nearly a month ago, but if he is sent out to win the game from 50-plus yards, are you covering your eyes and crossing your fingers?

Eagles defensive line. Without Jalen Carter, the Eagles sacked Justin Herbert seven times and pressured him 28 times on Monday. The Raiders’ offensive line isn’t as imposing as some the Eagles have played, so this could be another strong game from Vic Fangio’s front.

Quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts needs to respond from his five-turnover game Monday night while Kenny Pickett, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Eagles last year, will make his first start of the season, and try to keep them from winning another, because if beats them, that would be hard to come back from. It may even make it hard for the Eagles to make the postseason.

Prediction: This matchup should be worrisome for Eagles fans. Heed not. If the Eagles were coming in riding at, say, 11-2, maybe they’d be inclined to play down to the Raiders’ level, but they are on a three-game slide and sitting at 8-5. Look for Saquon Barkley to put up more than 100 yards for a second straight game.

Eagles 27, Raiders 16

Season record: 7-6

