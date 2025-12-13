Eagles' Backup Lineman Bracing For Raiders' Pass Rush "Freak"

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have struck out with Fred Johnson at right tackle. They are 0-3 since he took over for Lane Johnson when the veteran right tackle, in the process of putting together a Hall of Fame resume, went out with a Lisfranc injury nearly a month ago.

That’s not a strike on Fred Johnson because replacing Lane Johnson has always been challenging, as the Eagles’ 15-27 record in games that he hasn’t started since being drafted in 2013 would attest. Still, Johnson cannot afford to whiff on Sunday when he lines up against one of the game’s great pass rushers in the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby.

“The (bleep) … is a freak,” said the XXXL Johnson, laughing. “He’s a freak. He’s the top of the league, top five to me. And some of the things he does, you’re like, ‘Wow. That’s just a God-given talent.’”

Crosby is certainly capable of taking over a game, so the Eagles will need a plan to prevent that from happening. One that may be more than just Fred Johnson locked up one-on-one against a stud who didn’t enter the league until the fourth round (106 overall) in 2019 and has 68.5 career sacks.

“It’s all of us on the O-line that gotta handle him, then go about it like we do everything else,” said Johnson. “It’s a big task, a great player, he’s a game-changer whenever he wants to be. And we take it seriously.”

Lane Johnson may be out of sight on the practice field and in the locker room when reporters are allowed in, but he’s not out of mind.

“I talk to him all the time,’ said Fred. “I talked to him (Thursday) about what he sees with Crosby and everything. He said he was going to watch a couple of games and tell me if he sees anything differently, how we should attack him and things of that nature.

Picking Lane's Brain On Maxx Crosby

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“He just gave me insightful advice. He’s a real leader, a guy I look up to, and he’s the shoes that I gotta fill. So, it’s good to get advice from him whenever I can.”

At least it will be Fred Johnson who will line up next to him. If it can’t be Lane, he is the next best option. There was some angst earlier in the week when Johnson turned up on the injury report with an ankle issue on Thursday.

“I got nicked up in practice, right when practice started,” he said. “Then when we had to go figure out what was going on with it, because it was bothering me for a couple of weeks, we did. We got to the bottom of it. It was something we didn’t even think about. Got it treated and we’ll continue the treatment through to Sunday.”

Even though the Eagles have yet to win with Johnson working the right side, they were 4-0 with him on the left side when Jordan Mailata was on injured reserve during last year’s Super Bowl season.

“I feel like I’ve executed my job,” said Johnson. “There are a lot of things I want to do better. But I feel like I did what I came out here to do, execute, and be ready for this team, be ready for my teammates, and be accountable.”

He will need to be even more ready for Crosby if the Eagles want to end their three-game losing streak.

