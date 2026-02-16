Time To Shelve Continuity Talk With Eagles OC

PHILADELPHIA - When the Los Angeles Rams name an offensive coordinator (if they do fill the role) to replace new Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur, it will put the lid on what has been a seismic shift in the NFL.

Of the 32 NFL teams, 21 will have shifted things at the OC position this offseason, a staggering 65.6% of the league.

The idea of continuity at OC has become a trope in Philadelphia due to the annual upheaval around quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The changing of the guard around Hurts this time has Sean Mannion tagging in for the deposed KevIn Patullo at OC, along with a new passing game coordinator, Josh Grizzard, and potentially a new position coach, although there is still a chance that Scot Loeffler could return for a second season.

More Pragmatic

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after the anthem against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Hurts has been asked about having a steadier presence around him many times over the years, but has shifted more toward the idea of acceptance understanding the impatience of the modern NFL as a whole, as well as what the expectations of sustained success in Philadelphia mean for high-level assistants.

It's basically produce and get a promotion elsewhere or come up short and search for the next opportunity out of town. Either way, you're filing a change of address form.

“As much as you’d like to have continuity and would like to have guys here for a long period of time, we want to win,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said back in January. “We have an urgency to win right now. And if that comes with the ramifications that we lose good people because they’ve earned head coaching jobs, we’ll live with that."

"I think as a player, I definitely yearn for the sustainability and the consistency," Hurts has admitted. "... As a quarterback, I yearn for those things in a play-caller and a quarterback coach because you kind of see how consistency in those areas can breed excellence."

Absence of consistency can’t be a crutch for failures, however, a mindset Hurts has embraced.

"I find myself in a situation very similar to college in terms of having a constantly revolving door in terms of coordinators and coaches," Hurts said. "But I've always managed to have success in it, so that's always been a good thing, because you've been able to learn from people and apply it."

Hurts explained how the baton hand-off affects things with new coaches in the transition away from family friend Brian Johnson to Kellen Moore in 2024, a decision that helped result in a Super Bowl LIX championship.

"I'm just all ears. I'm a sponge," Hurts said. "I think there's some beauty in that. I'm just in sponge mode. I'm letting them do what it is they're going to do, and then we kind of adjust from there. I think the thing that we all have to understand is the importance of a foundation in something.

"So I want the coaches to declare their foundation in terms of what they want something to be, how they want it to look, and then obviously you're going to adjust from there."

Using Moore as an example, the formula is that foundation (the schemes and concepts), before the personalization arrives.

What Moore ran in Dallas and Los Angeles with the Chargers pre-Eagles, and what he is currently doing as the head coach of the New Orelans Saints looks little like what he did during his one season in Philadelphia.

And that's the path Mannion should be following, where the GPS points to success and a head-coaching job sooner rather than later.

