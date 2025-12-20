'Tis The Season To Run The Ball, Which Could Mean Role For Eagles Backup

PHILADELPHIA – Baby, it’s cold outside, as Dean Martin croons every December as the holidays approach. In NFL parlance, when it gets cold outside, that means it’s time to run the ball.

“Late in the season, you know you want to run the ball,” said Tank Bigsby. “But whatever we gotta do to get a win, we’re gonna do it – if we gotta run the ball, then run the ball. If we gotta throw it, throw it. Whatever we gotta do to handle our business. Just go out there and have fun, that’s my biggest thing. Whenever coach calls, execute at a high level.”

The Eagles are trying to find success running the ball. They have tried all season long, but now, maybe, there is hope they are turning the corner. Is Bigsby waiting around the bend for a more increased role?

Probably not, but one could always hope, especially if you’re Bigsby.

“My mindset doesn’t change,” he said. “Whatever I have to do to help this team win, my brothers and coaches win, God gave me that opportunity, so just take advantage of it. The last game, we played really well, and the backups got an opportunity to go out there and showcase what we can do a little more. Just thankful for the opportunity, but more grateful for the win.”

Backup RB Role In Eagles Offense Is Hard To FInd

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Tank Bigsby (37) reacts after a 29-yard run against the New York Giants during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Bigsby ran 17 times for 57 yards (3.4 average) in the 31-0 blowout of the inept Raiders last week. Thirteen of those runs came on the Eagles’ final drive of the fourth quarter. For the season, he has carried 36 times for 185 yards, which is more than A.J. Dillon, who hasn’t played since Oct. 9, and Will Shipley, who was supposed to take Kenny Gainwell’s role when the Eagles allowed Gainwell to leave in free agency.

“I love Tank,” said Barkley. “I think he’s been doing a really good job when he comes in, making splash plays. I think he does a really good job of the energy he brings, too. Some of the stuff you can’t see, like how he operates in the locker room, the way he practices. He’s non-stop all the time. So to see him make plays, it definitely helps me when I am out, gives me a break. I feel like we’re not missing a step, so I think it’s something we can continue to improve on.”

The Eagles never quite found a role for Gainwell, other than a third-down back who occasionally spelled the runners the Eagles put in front of him such as Miles Sanders, D’Andre Swift, and Saquon Barkley during his four years as the team’s fifth-round pick in 2021.

Gainwell was good in that role and never complained. The Steelers are unlocking the potential he showed here at a bargain price to boot. His 451 yards rushing on 93 carries (4.8) is more yards than he ever had in a single season with the Eagles, and his 57 catches for 332 yards are also more than he ever had in Philly.

Every backup runner in Philly knows what Gainwell went through, and, baby, it's cold in that role.

