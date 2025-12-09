Turnovers Galore, But No Touchdowns For Eagles, Who Trail 10-6 At Halftime

LOS ANGELES – All was calm on the outside of SoFi Stadium on Monday night. Inside, it was anything but. It was where the Eagles and Chargers were playing, I-got-it, no-you-got-it football.

There was a second-quarter sequence where there were five turnovers in 10 plays. Jalen Hurts had three of them. The Eagles quarterback threw two interceptions. One on, he recovered a fumble from the player who picked him – defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand – when Will Shipley popped it out of Hand’s hands. Hurts recovered it only to have it knocked out and recovered by the Chargers.

That was three turnovers on the same play.

After Hurts’ second interception, the Chargers set up shop inside Eagles territory. But Nakobe Dean came on a blitz and had a strip-sack fumble that Byron Young recovered near midfield. It was Dean’s fourth sack of the season and his second forced fumble off a sack.

Jalyx Hunt had his third sack of the season earlier in the game that forced the Chargers to settle for a field goal and 10-3 lead.

The Eagles, though, weren’t able to cash the Dean strip-sack into a touchdown. An A.J. Brown touchdown pass on second-and-goal at the 2 was called back because Jordan Mailata was caught holding.

Nakibe Dean Collects His Fourth Sack Of Season

Nakobe Dean strips it. Bryon Young recovers ‼️ pic.twitter.com/f3kv0EyUJS — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 9, 2025

So, the Eagles, who had been so good in the red zone all season, had to settle for another field goal, this one from 30 yards. The missed opportunity, however, led to the Eagles trailing 10-6 at halftime.

The Eagles weren’t done forcing turnovers, though. Jaelan Phillips hit Justin Herbert’s arm attempting a pass with about 20 seconds left in the second quarter that was picked off by Adoree Jackson.

A 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty moved the ball into field goal range with 17 seconds left. Except it wasn’t field goal range. Elliott missed from 48 yards. Indoors. No wind. Just a brutal miss.

The Eagles were 0-for-2 in the red zone, otherwise they may have had the lead. As it is, the Eagles have yet to hold a lead since they went up on the Cowboys 21-0 in the final game before Thanksgiving.

The Eagles have some work to do if they want to avoid their first three-game losing streak since their collapse at the end of the 2023 season.

The Chargers scored on their first possession, using their two running backs to make it happen.

Kimani Vidal found wide-open space after catching a short dump off and running 60 yards with it, as Dean tried to track him down before Zack Baun caught up to him. A few plays later, rookie Omarion Hampton, who had been out with a fractured ankle suffered on Oct. 5, caught a 4-yard touchdown out of the backfield. Nobody on defense picked him up and it was an easy throw-and-catch.

Hurts’ passer rating in the first half was 27.2. He completed 10 of 19 passes for 95 yards, including his two interceptions. The Eagles had more yards, 168 to LA’s 127, but couldn’t find the end zone.

