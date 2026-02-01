Two Perfect Replacements If Eagles DC Vic Fangio Changes Mind And Retires

It would have been negligent to let Christian Parker walk out the door if the Eagles knew that Vic Fangio was going to walk out the door into retirement. Parker would have made a good replacement but, instead, went to the Dallas Cowboys to be their defensive coordinator.

So, Fangio will return. Probably. At the age of 67. For one more year. The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski said the Eagles had to convince their DC to return for one more season. Kempski said the veteran DC has agreed to return. You hope his heart is in it. He’s a pro’s pro, so it should be. It might not have been a bad idea to let him go, though.

Here would have been my two favorites to replace him.

Sean McDermott. The defensive-minded coach was stunningly let go in Buffalo after nine season in charge of the Bills, making the playoff eight times with him as the head coach. He’s a Philly guy. Though not born here, his family moved to the Philadelphia suburbs when he was in grade school.

McDermott’s brother, Tim, is the president of the MLS’ Philadelphia Union. He has a marketing background with the Eagles and Sixers, and the two brothers are close, to the point where Sean would occasionally wear Union team gear to his press conferences.

A Philly Guy

Bills head coach Sean McDermott during a training camp practice in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sean climbed the coaching ranks in his hometown, serving under Andy Reid, starting as a graduate assistant in 2001 after graduating from William & Mary. He eventually became the DC and DB coach from 2009 through 2010 before taking the DC post with the Panthers for six years. From there, it was onto Buffalo, where he won 98 regular-season games and was 8-8 in the postseason.

His presence wouldn’t have rattled Nick Sirianni, not after the head coach brought in Matt Patricia in 2023 as a defensive consultant before making him the DC late in the season when he fired Sean Desai.

Clint Hurtt. The defensive line coach has been a DC before, holding the job with the Seahawks in 2022 and 2023 before coming to the Eagles. He done an excellent job developing talent such as Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Thomas Booker, and Jalen Carter, among others.

Hurtt interviewed to be the DC for the Miami Dolphins during the recent hiring cycle before Miami went with Sean Duggan, who has a history with their new head coach, Jeff Hafley, from their time together at Ohio State, Boston College, and Green Bay.

Both McDermott and Hurtt would be excellent replacements for Fangio, whether he changes his mind or steps down after next season. McDermott could be a head coach again next year, so the Eagles’ time to make him their DC might have passed. Hurtt, though, could still be available after the season.

