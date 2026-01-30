Five Free Agents Who Could Interest Eagles, Including Old Friend On O-Line

The free agent market is shuttered until its soft opening on March 9, when teams have two days to begin negotiating with players. Nothing can be officially announced, though, until March 11 at 4 p.m.

Now that the Eagles have checked one of their big offseason boxes – hiring Sean Mannion to be their offensive coordinator on Jan. 29 – many more remain, especially on the personnel side, where free agency, trades, and the draft are three pathways to get better. In Philly, Howie Roseman season is officially underway.

The general manager has some big decisions ahead with his own free agents. Who will be prioritized? Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship, Nakobe Dean, Dallas Goedert? There is no shortage of players to prioritize.

There is still plenty of time for teams to work out deals with their own players, so it’s not always easy to predict who will be available.

Right now, the free agent market is considered flush with corners, including the Eagles’ own Adoree Jackson, Seattle’s Riq Woolen, Pittsburgh’s James Pierre, New Orleans’ Alontae Taylor, and many others.

Here are five potential free agents that could make sense one one-year deals, which the Eagles made a habit of doing a season ago, and there’s no reason to think that would change.

Chidobe Awuzie, cornerback. As enticing as it is to draft a cornerback in the first round for the second time in three years and make the Linc a no-fly zone for years to come when teamed with All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, there figure to be other best players available on offense, a side of the ball that hasn’t been addressed in four straight NFL drafts.

Injuries have hampered Awuzie's career, missing 34 games since 2020, but when he plays, he’s a solid contributor. If the Ravens don’t re-sign him, he would be on his fourth team in four years.

Could QB Be On Eagles Free-Agent List?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws during the third quarter of their game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, December 27, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Malik Willis, quarterback. There’s a good chance Willis will go somewhere he can compete to start, but if that stalls, he would make sense for an Eagles team with just two quarterbacks on its roster. Furthermore, the Packers’ backup spent the past year with Mannion, who did a good job of maximizing Willis’ skill set.

Isaiah Likely, tight end. This position should be on the radar in both free agency and the draft. The Eagles signed two in free agency last year – Kylen Granson and Harrison Bryant. Likely is one possibility if he sees that he could potentially be the No. 1 tight end – depending on what happens with Goedert - after battling for playing time in Baltimore behind Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts will probably be out of their reach. Other possibilities include Tampa Bay’s Cade Otten, New England’s Austin Hooper, and Cleveland’s David Njoku.

D.J. Wonnum, edge. The Eagles brought in a few edge rushers in free agency last year, including Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche, but that didn’t work out, so they will try again. Wonnum’s production has dipped during his two-year stint in Carolina and an eight-sack season in 2023 with the Vikings. He could be a solid buy-low option to throw into the mix on the outside.

Isaac Seumalo, guard. He would do wonders for the morale of an offensive line that wasn’t healthy last year and struggled. Released in a salary-cap move after the 2022 season, he was one of the Steelers’ most dependable offensive linemen the past three years. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024 and didn’t commit a penalty in more than 800 snaps in 2025. Now 32, Seumalo could find a one-year contract to his liking if it meant returning to the team that drafted him and where he still has friends. That’s not a knock on Tyler Steen, but Steen would strengthen the depth with Seumalo as the starter.

