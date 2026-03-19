Two Trades That Would Instantly Elevate the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have quietly filled a handful of roster holes this offseason without breaking the bank.

So far this offseason, the Eagles have handed Jordan Davis a long-term contract extension, retained Dallas Goedert, signed Pro Bowl corner Riq Woolen, signed veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown and rolled the dice on Arnold Ebiketie, among other moves. The biggest holes for the Eagles throughout the 2025 season were the No. 2 outside corner spot and the pass rush. The Eagles already have completely solved the cornerback question and have started working on the pass rush, although that is an area that needs more work after losing Jaelan Phillips.

Free agency still would be a good route to add pass rushers, but the trade market may be even better at this point. With that being said, here are two trade candidates who would instantly elevate the Eagles.

Jonathan Greenard — Current Team: Minnesota Vikings

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Greenard has been someone connected to the Eagles already this offseason. Talks at least progressed to the point where The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that the Eagles spoke to Greenard's agent about a potential contract extension, although no deal has gotten done.



"The Eagles continue to inquire about the Vikings’ Jonathan Greenard and remain in contact with his agent about a potential extension if a deal were to be struck, sources say," Russini wrote. "Philly is also keeping tabs on the free agent pass rush market after missing out on Trey Hendrickson."



Greenard is just 28 years old and had back-to-back seasons with at least 12 sacks in 2023 and 2024. He actually finished 11th in the AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award race in 2024. But in 2025 he only played in 12 games and had three sacks. Right now, he's under contract for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The Eagles acquired Phillips for a third-round pick ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Why not make the same offer and see if it gets Greenard as well?

Kayvon Thibodeaux — Current Team: New York Giants

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) runs out of the tunnel during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux is someone whose name has been out there as a trade candidate this offseason already. ESPN's Jordan Raanan reported that the price tag is expected to be a "late Day 2 or early Day 3" pick if the Giants move him. That's something the Eagles should be all over. Now, would the Giants want to deal him to Philadelphia and watch him thrive like Saquon Barkley? Maybe not. But worth a call at that price.