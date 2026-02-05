Vic Fangio's Status Revealed After Eagles Lose Jeff Stoutland

The Philadelphia Eagles had a roller coaster of a night on Wednesday.

Former Philadelphia offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced his exit on X from the franchise after 13 years with a classy message for the fanbase.

"Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks with the media during a press conference at Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s certainly not the news you likely wanted to see if you’re an Eagles fan, but a bit of good news did drop, though. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that after considering retirement, Vic Fangio will remain with the franchise as the team's defensive coordinator for the 2026 season.

"More Eagles news: Vic Fangio will remain defensive coordinator moving forward, per NFL sources," McLane wrote. "After contemplating retirement, the 67-year-old will return for his third season at the helm of the Eagles defense."

If you were looking for good news, this certainly would fit that description. Fangio has been the subject of a lot of noise over the last few weeks as he considered retirement. Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice reported that Fangio was considering retirement on Feb. 1 and noted at the time the Eagles had "convinced" Fangio to stay, but nothing was fully guaranteed.

"According to multiple sources, the Philadelphia Eagles got a big scare recently when legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio informed the team that he was retiring from coaching in the NFL," Kempski wrote. "However, sources said that Fangio was convinced by the team's brass to stay for at least one more season in 2026.

"For now, Fangio is back, though it should be noted that PhillyVoice reached out to an Eagles spokesperson to confirm that Fangio is still the team's defensive coordinator, and they declined to answer until further notice. As such, wiggle room exists for Fangio to change his mind again."

Fortunately, it sounds like Fangio has now made a solid decision. It's tough to see Stoutland go, but at least the fanbase can let out a sigh of relief for Fangio at this time.

