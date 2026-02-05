Adam Schefter’s Teased Eagles Bombshell Confirmed to Be Jeff Stoutland

It was a big night for the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, but not in a positive way.

Longtime Eagles offensive line coach announced on X that he is leaving his role with the organization after 13 years.

"Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

The Eagles lost a big piece on Wednesday

As the dust settled after the announcement, reactions and details hit social media, painting a picture of what was going on behind the scenes. One intriguing detail that came out is that it sounds like this wasn't sudden. On Jan. 28, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and teased a potentially big story for Philadelphia, outside of the then-ongoing offensive coordinator search.

"And, and, and maybe it will be even more than [an OC hire] by next week," Schefter said. "Maybe it will be even more than a discussion on an offensive coordinator. We'll see. We'll see. We'll see what happens here."

Since then, the Eagles landed Sean Mannion as the offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Patullo. On Wednesday, after Stoutland announced his exit from Philadelphia, Schefter took to X and confirmed that is the story he was alluding to.

"There’s your more," Schefter wrote.

It is a big one. After he made his comments, speculation picked up steam. Vic Fangio was discussed as someone who could retire, and the rumors have been confirmed to this point that he has considered it. Also, AJ Brown's name was thrown out there as a trade chip, although that cannot happen yet, even if the team wanted it to.

It was a tough night for the Eagles and now they have big shoes to fill.

