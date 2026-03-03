Void Years Are Making Dallas Goedert Decision Tougher For the Eagles

The Eagles are open to bringing Dallas Goedert back, but the veteran tight end is expected to test free agency for the first time in his NFL career, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

With less than a week to the start of the negotiating window, #Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is positioned to hit free agency for the first time in his career. Sources say the team has expressed interested in re-signing him and the sides will continue talking in the coming days.

GM Howie Roseman publicly noted he planned to connect with Goedert’s camp in Indianapolis at the Scouting Combine, and some talk will likely happen again over the next few days as well with the legal negotiating period set to kick off on March 9, two days before the league’s new year.

“Tremendous player and person for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Roseman said of Goedert. “Really glad we were able to figure it out and able to bring him back to Philadelphia this year for this [2025] season. Tremendously productive for us. Just a huge asset for our offense to have him on our football team.”

Goedert is coming off a career year from a production perspective with 60 receptions and 11 touchdowns (13 if you include the postseason). He is also the franchise’s all-time leader in postseason receptions with 56. He did, however, regress as a run blocker which contributed to Philadelphia's struggles in the ground game.

If the Eagles don’t work out something with Goedert, they will likely have to rebuild the entire tight end room with backups Grant Calcaterra and Kylen Granson also set to become unrestricted free agents.

Other Issues

Roseman’s primary in-house objective in free agency is edge defender Jaelan Phillips, a big-ticket item that will affect budgeting elsewhere.

The organization is also trying to hammer down the future of All-Pro receiver A.J Brown, who is under contract but in play for a potential trade, Brown's agent, Jimmy Sexton, was taking the temperature of potential landing spots in Indy.

All that impacts Goedert, as well as safety Reed Blankenship. Starting linebacker Nakobe Dean, meanwhile, is likely to leave in free agency with second-year talent Jihaad Campbell ready to step in.

“We’ve got to put the whole puzzle together,” Roseman admitted when discussing Goedert. “So to sit here – we’ve got a lot of other free agents too – and say, ‘Hey we’re definitely going to get this guy back’ [is not possible].

“When we get this late, obviously the market dictates a lot of that as well.”

If Goedert does sign elsewhere, the Eagles will still be on the hook for $20 million in dead money already spent but spread out over voidable dummy years that will accelerate so there is incentive to work something out when measured against brining in another veteran at a similar salary.