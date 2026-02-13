What If...The Eagles Traded Jalen Hurts?

In no way is what you are about to read (hopefully) an endorsement to trade Jalen Hurts. The Eagles quarterback is the face of the franchise, the only player in team history to start two Super Bowls, has won 63 of his 92 starts, counting the playoffs, and is a pillar in the community and beyond. He should be extended at some point because this season is his final one with guaranteed money.

His future, however, could be tied to how he performs in offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s system. It is interesting to note that the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson, and the compensation they received helped them hoist the Lombardi Trophy earlier on Feb. 8.

The situations between the two quarterbacks are totally different. Wilson was frustrated that the organization wasn’t doing enough to succeed and was holding him back. Seattle’s front office believed Wilson’s game was wearing down, that it was aging, and they lost faith in him. The situation became dysfunctional.

So, away went Wilson at the age of 33 to the Denver Broncos, and he hasn’t found a stable home since, going to the Steelers and then the Giants, where he was benched.

The Seahawks were right. Wilson hasn’t been the same. His game has sagged. Still, they traded him following a 2021 season in which he threw 25 touchdowns to six interceptions. He threw 40 touchdowns the season before.

The Seahawks Were Right About Russell Wilson When They Traded Him

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) waves to fans after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Seahawks received two first-round picks, two second-rounders, a fifth-rounder, quarterback Drew Lock, tight Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris. Two of those picks were used on cornerback Devon Witherspoon in 2023 and offensive tackle Charles Cross in 2022.

Ironically, Wilson’s TDs and interceptions in his final season in the Pacific Northwest were the same numbers Hurts had this past season. Again, that doesn’t mean Hurts is going anywhere. He’s not, and he will turn just 28 this summer. Hurts’ situation is entirely different, of course. He isn’t unhappy. He has been surrounded by weapons. He doesn’t want out. He is in his prime and should get a contract extension.

However, the Eagles would likely get some hefty compensation if they wanted to deal him for future picks. Finding a franchise quarterback isn’t easy, but the payoff is that, should they find one in the draft, they would have their QB on a rookie deal, which would open the vault for defensive players like Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean to eventually get paid big money.

The Seahawks got lucky with Sam Darnold. The Vikings chose not to re-sign him, so Seattle swooped in with a three-year $100.5 million contract last March 10, a deal that runs through 2027. Would the Eagles get that lucky? Doubtful, so trading Hurts isn’t something that should happen. Not at all. It is, however, tantalizing to think about.

