Eagles Strike: Jordan Davis Lands $78M Extension After Explosive Season

The Philadelphia Eagles made their first big decision of the offseason.

After a career year in 2025, the Eagles reportedly are signing elite defensive tackle Jordan Davis to a three-year, $78 million contract extension, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Sources: The Eagles and standout DT Jordan Davis have a 3-year extension for $78M ($26M APY) with $65M guaranteed," Rapoport wrote. "This makes him the highest paid NT in NFL history. Deal done by [Win Sports Group]."

The Eagles made a big move

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old has flashed massive talent in Philadelphia, but was a bit inconsistent across his first three seasons. In 2025, he finally put it all together. Davis started all 17 games for the Eagles and was a game-breaker. He finished the season with six passes defended, 4 1/2 sacks, 72 total tackles and six quarterback hits.

Before the 2025 season, Davis' career high in sacks was 2 1/2 set in 2023. His career high in tackles was 45, also set in 2023. His career high in passes defended was two, set in 2024. His career high in quarterback hits was five, set in 2023. All of this is to say Davis had the best season of his career so far by far in 2025 for Philadelphia.

Before the extension, Davis had just one more season left on his deal. Davis had his fifth-year rookie option picked up for the 2026 season. With the move the Eagles lock in a key defender for the foreseeable future.

This is just the beginning of the offseason, but it is a good move for Philadelphia. Over the years, the Eagles have found talent in the NFL Draft, developed them and extended them. It has been the blueprint to the Eagles' success and Davis is yet another success story with this shiny, new deal.

There's a lot of work to still do for the franchise in the coming weeks, but this is a big-time statement by Howie Roseman and Co. Philadelphia was knocked out of the playoffs earlier than expected in 2025 and it seems like the Eagles are preparing for an aggressive offseason ahead.