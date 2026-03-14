What's Going On With The Eagles And Dallas Goedert?

PHILADELPHIA — So what exactly is going on with Dallas Goedert and the Eagles?

For the second time, Goedert’s camp and the organization have agreed to push back the void date on his expiring contract, a league source confirmed to Eagles On SI.

Originally set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career before the new league year began on March 11, Goedert — coming off a career-high 13-touchdown season — saw his reworked 2025 deal reduce his originally scheduled $14 million salary to $10 million.

A Tuesday midnight void was first extended to Friday afternoon. When no resolution came, the deadline was pushed again — this time to Monday, March 16.

The unusual saga signals mutual interest in continuing the relationship, as Eagles GM Howie Roseman navigates a tight salary-cap situation heavily influenced by the status of star receiver A.J. Brown.

Goedert and his representatives have shown patience because the initial wave of free agency has passed and many attractive options available on March 11 are now off the table.

At the heart of the matter is dead-cap money tied to both Goedert and Brown that must be accounted for under the 2026 cap if either leave the organization.

Accounting 101

Eagles superstar WR A.J. Brown. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

A key element of the Eagles’ roster-building success has been deferring money from a bookkeeping perspective — money that accelerates and hits the cap immediately if a player leaves the team.

If Goedert’s contract expires without an extension, Philadelphia would face roughly $20.5 million in dead money from future void years, all accelerating onto the 2026 cap. That would make trading Brown even more difficult in the short term.

An extension with Goedert, however, would spread his dead money through 2029, easing the immediate cap burden (though new extension money would also be added).

According to OverTheCap.com, the Eagles could better prepare for future dead money by including a post-June 1 release clause for Goedert in future deals — an option they overlooked during last year’s renegotiation.

Enter Brown: It’s becoming increasingly clear the Eagles will trade the disgruntled star at some point. Moving him before June 1 has always been challenging due to similar dead-money implications.

Roseman has been trying to get creative to facilitate a Brown trade now, when the Eagles hold more leverage for a stronger, and more immediate return.

Working out a Goedert extension would likely free up enough cap space to absorb the $20.055 million hit from a pre-June 1 Brown trade.

An expiring Goedert contract would virtually block any consideration of a Brown deal until after June 1 — when the Eagles would gain about $7.04 million in cap relief but receive deferred draft compensation.

In short, Roseman is juggling multiple moving pieces and trying to stick the landing.