Why It's Unlikely The Eagles Can Bring Back Nakobe Dean

PHILADELPHIA - Nakobe Dean has made it abundantly clear that he would prefer to stay in Philadelphia moving forward, and Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio certainly wouldn’t be against running it back with the player who set the tone for the team's defense in the 2025 season after returning from a torn patellar tendon.

If both sides want a reunion, things should be easy, right?

Not so fast.

Despite those parallel goals, few see a realistic path for Dean to return next season, given his pending status as an unrestricted free agent when the NFL’s new league year begins next month.

The reasons for that should be fairly obvious.

The Eagles’ best all-around defender for the second consecutive season was probably linebacker Zack Baun, and the organization used the 31st overall pick in the 2025 draft on LB Jihaad Campbell, who was in the Rookie Defensive Player of the Year conversation before Dean took back his starting role on Oct. 19 of last year against the Minnesota Vikings.

Once Dean proved to be back physically from his latest serious injury, Fangio preferred the Georgia product's physical style of play, experience, and instincts for the position, along with his stoutness as a run defender.

With his length and athleticism, Campbell was the better option in coverage.

Next Man Up?

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell (30) tackles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The simplest way to keep all three is to carve out meaningful roles for each, worthy of starting-level salaries.

That said, Fangio has admitted he can’t play three off-ball LBs against modern offenses, meaning one of three would have to drop down as an overhang player in such a circumstance.

Baun could do it but then you take away some of the havoc he can create on the second level while Dean is a more traditional stacked ILB.

That leaves Campbell and GM Howie Roseman emphasized his upside as a potential edge player after selecting the Alabama product.

However, it was a slow start in that regard for the first-round pick, who played 150 snaps at the line of scrimmage last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Campbell topped out at 28 reps on the defensive front against the Vikings.

At the time, the Eagles were light on the edge before convincing Brandon Graham to return from a short retirement, trading for Jaelan Phillips, and getting back Nolan Smith from a triceps injury.

After the game against Minnesota, Campbell played only 40 snaps the rest of the season as an overhang player and Fangio noted the cross-training somewhat affected the rookie’s progress off the ball.

All of that means there is likely only one way to carry all three LBs again for the Eagles in 2026: a soft market for Dean in free agency due to his injury history dating back to Georgia, which has been supplemented by two serious injuries in Philadelphia, a Lisfranc foot injury, and the patellar tendon.

A one-year, prove-it deal could keep Dean with the Eagles in 2026. Other than that, It’s hard to imagine Roseman and the Eagles going for multiple years at starter’s money with Campbell’s upside in the bullpen.

MORE NFL: Former Eagles' OC Kevin Patullo Lands In Miami