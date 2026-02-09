Why The Seahawks' Super Bowl Win Could Light A Fire Under The Eagles

If you’re looking for optimism in what will be a big offseason for the Philadelphia Eagles, pay attention to Seattle’s dominating 29-13 win over New England in Super Bowl LX.

The triumph put Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider right next to Howie Roseman nationally for the mythical best GM title, and that could push the Eagles’ already driven personnel executive.

Ironically, Schneider was named the GM in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2010, only 18 days before Roseman first got the same job in Philadelphia.

By winning a second Super Bowl on Sunday night, Schneider joined Roseman and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Brett Veach, who once worked under Roseman, as the only current NFL GMs to win more than one Super Bowl.

Veach has three, but has also had the luxury of certain Hall of Famers at head coach (Andy Reid) and quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) through that entire run.

Neck And Neck

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi trophy on the podium after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both Schneider and Roseman earned their two Lombardi Trophies with different coaches and different QBs.

In Seattle, it has morphed from Pete Carroll to Mike Macdonald at head coach, and Russell Wilson to Sam Darnold at QB. The Eagles won Super Bowl LII with Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz handing off the baton to Nick Foles at QB, as well as Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts.

The dueling GMs, who have always had a strong professional relationship, were also razor close to No. 3 with the Seahawks coming up a yard short against the Patriots in the Wilson era during Super Bowl XLIX, and the Eagles outplaying Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, only to come up short due to some mental errors.

Schneider’s background is scouting, with stints in Green Bay, Seattle, Kansas City, and Washington dotting his resume before reaching the top of his profession. Roseman took the more non-traditional route, starting on the business side in Philadelphia while developing perhaps the most well-rounded skill set in the league for the position over the ensuing 15 years.

The two are now considered among the top roster-builders in the NFL, along with a short list of others like Veach and the LA Rams’ Les Snead.

After a so-called “maintenance offseason” that became an underachieving regular season and a one-and-done playoff exit for the Eagles and Roseman enabled Schneider and his Seahawks to reach level ground with Philadelphia when measuring accomplishments, things could change.

Any extra incentive that could fuel Roseman and the organization with the new league year set to being on March 13 could end up being a net positive.

MORE NFL: Eagles Hire Chris Kuper To Lead The O-Line