Eagles Hire Chris Kuper To Lead The O-Line

The Eagles are hiring Chris Kuper as their new offensive line coach, according to a league source.

Kuper, 43, played eight seasons as an offensive guard in the league with the Denver Broncos after arriving as a fifth-round pick in 2006 out of North Dakota. He appeared in 90 games with the Broncos with 79 starts through the 2013 season.

He will replace the well-regarded Jeff Stoutland, who left the Eagles’ coaching staff last week after 13 seasons with the team last week.

New tight ends coach Ryan Mahaffey will handle Stoutland’s previous duties as run game coordinator so the Eagles will be piecemealing Stoutland's former duties.

Kuper spent the prior four seasons as the OL coach in Minnesota, but the Vikings decided to move on in favor of Keith Carter, a former OL coach with the New York Jets and the Tennessee Titans, this offseason.

Similar Scheme

Jan 12, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos guard Chris Kuper against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC divisional round playoff game at Sports Authority Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kuper's history with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is paramount here as the Eagles are expecting to employ a similar style offense under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion.

Kuper and Mannion intersected in Minnesota when the latter was a backup quarterback for the Vikings for part of the 2023 season.

The Vikings’ offensive line was hit-and-miss during Kuper’s stint with the team, employing very good tackles in Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill but often struggling on the interior.

Kuper dealt with significant injuries on Minnesota’s line during the 2025 season, although rookie first-round left guard Donovan Jackson showed plenty of promise.

A source on the Minnesota side pointed to former premium draft picks Garrett Bradbury and Ed Ingram have greater success with New England and Houston, respectively, played a large role in the Vikings' decision to move on from Kuper.

Kuper was also the assistant offensive line coach in Denver when current Eagles’ defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, was the head coach there.

Kuper started his NFL coaching career in 2016 as a quality control coach in Miami before taking over as the assistant O-Line coach with the Dolphins in 2017 and 2018.

Fangio then brought him back to Denver where Kuper lasted until 2021.

He then took over the Vikings’ offensive front in what was his first opportunity to lead an offensive line room.

Kuper's arrival is the latest move in what has been an overhaul of Nick Sirianni's offense staff. After Kevin Patullo was removed from the OC position and replaced by Mannion former Tampa Bay OC Josh Grizzard was hires as the pass game coordinator and Mahaffey has taken over as run game coordinator and tight ends coach have also been hired this offseason.

The 2025 pass game coordinator, Parks Frazier, and tight ends coach Jason Michael are not expected to return to the Eagles' coaching staff.

