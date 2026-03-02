With Big Money In His Future, Emerging Eagles Star Moro Ojomo Changes Agents

On the cusp of cashing in on a breakout season, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has made a change in representation to the powerful Athletes First Agency.

Ojomo's previous agent as a 2023 seventh-round pick out of Texas was Kenny Zuckerman of Priority Sports & Entertainment.

Ojomo, 24, played sparingly as a rookie for the Eagles before breaking into the interior defensive line rotation in Year 2.

Once emerging star Milton Williams cashed in with New England during free agency last year, Ojomo stepped into the DT3 role, alongside Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, and excelled.

Breakout Season

Moro Ojomo leaves the field at Eagles training camp in 2025. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

The Nigerian native played in all 17 games in 2025 and accumulated 38 tackles – six for loss – 6.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 29 pressures over 740 defensive snaps (66% of the defensive total), all career-highs.

Pro Football Focus graded out Ojomo No. 26 of the 127 interior defensive linemen who played enough to be ranked last season.

As a pass rusher, Ojomo was ranked No. 14 by PFF.

All three of the Eagles’ stud DTs are eligible for extensions this offseason, and it will be tough for GM Howie Roseman to pay all three.

One of the unienteded consequences of drafting so well for Roseman is having a host of young defensive talent who will be getting paid big money on theeir second deals. Carter and Davis are likely the higher priorities at this point for Roseman and Ojomo may have to play out his rookie deal before his big pay day arrives.

Athletes First is a powerhouse in NFL representation with around 450 clients and is led by Brian Murphy and some of the industry’s top agents, including David Mulugheta, Todd France, Tory Dandy, Kyle McCarthy, and Ryan Williams.

By moving to Athletes First, Ojomo has positioned himself to maximize his future earning potential whether it be in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season and another strong campaign could put Ojomo is the $20 million-plus average-annual value category because strong pass rushers like Ojomo tend to get bigger deals than the DTs who excel against the run.