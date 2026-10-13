Nick Sirianni's 'Flower' Speech as Relevant as Ever for Eagles in 2026

Another two weeks and it might be time for the speech: “We talkin’ 'bout PRACTICE?”

. . . Wait, wrong one.

This one: “It’s really important that the foundation is being built and the roots are going out and the only way the roots are growing, and they get stronger and they grow better is that we all water, we all fertilize so that when it pops out, it really pops out. … keep watering and look at yourself. Are you fertilizing every day? So, when it’s time to pop, it’ll pop.”

That was Nick Sirianni on Oct. 27, 2021. He showed his team a flower during a team meeting and gave that speech. It was his first season as a head coach, and his team had lost four in a row to drop to 2-5. He was on the hot seat. He always seems to be, but back then, seven games in, it was a seat glowing red.

Sirianni faces another test

That fiery glow is back. The Eagles have lost three in a row and, at 2-3, are below .500 for the first time since, yep, Sirianni’s first season in town.

My assertion has always been that Sirianni’s strength as a coach is building a culture in the locker room. He does it by insisting on connections between players and coaches, because when adversity strikes, they have only each other to lean on.

Too many think he wins because of the talent given to him. What successful coach doesn’t win with talent general managers give them? The difference is not all of them win the ultimate prize. Sirianni bridges that difference.

In the “water and fertilizer” speech, he talked about always having a different message to give to the team. Fast forward to today, and if they ever need to hear another Sirianni message, it’s right now.

Will this team prove that it is committed to each other? Will they stay together as one and not splinter? It's that kind of week.

“This is where relationships come into play,” said Sirianni on the day after his team lost a heartbreaker, 19-17, in London. “You're constantly communicating with the guys through messages with the team in a team setting but also checking in with guys on as much as you possibly can throughout the week.”

Sirianni can still change course

Sirianni was sold to the fan base upon his hire as an offensive-minded coach. That was until he turned playcalling duties over to Shane Steichen after that 2-5 start. That is another Sirianni strength: the ability to make a move when one needs to be made. The way he did not just with Steichen but also when he fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai midway through the 2023 season and replaced him with Matt Patricia.

Steichen worked; Patricia did not. Not all his moves pay off. The point is he isn’t afraid to change things when needed.

His speech on that October day five years ago led to some eye rolls, furrowed brows, quizzical looks, and set the airwaves ablaze: “He’s overmatched.”

Who knew then that the Eagles would become one of the most beautiful flowers fans had probably seen in their lifetimes?

After that speech, they went 7-3 and made the playoffs.

After that speech, the Eagles have done nothing but post double-digit winning seasons, win three NFC East championships, including back-to-back crowns to break a string of 21 consecutive seasons without a repeat winner of the division.

After that speech, they went to two Super Bowls, winning one, and it could have very easily been two if not for some heavy-handed officiating late in the game that virtually ensured the Chiefs the title that year.

“Right now, we are what our record says we are,” said Sirianni. “We're 2-3. We know there's a lot left in the season, and I don't think that there is any panic on any aspect of any player or coach in this building. We've had three-game losing streaks before. Our job is to get up and keep fighting.”

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