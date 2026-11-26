As a holiday, Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and while it may not necessarily seem like it given the way the current campaign has unfolded, Philadelphia Eagles fans have plenty of reasons to be grateful. Here's a look at three things that the Eagles organization and fanbase should be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

1. Recent success

The 2026 NFL season has been rough for the Eagles as an organization as well as for Philly fans. There's no doubt about that. But, perspective is important, and as a fanbase, Eagles fans could have it a lot worse. After all, this is a team that just won the Super Bowl last year. It may feel like five years ago at this point, but it was just 21 months ago that Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni and company were hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans.

A couple of years before that, the Birds made it all the way to the Big Game and came up slightly short. Overall, the Eagles have been to three Super Bowls over the past nine years and won two of them. That's not too shabby, and their recent success has provided Philly fans with ample opportunity for celebration lately. Just think, you could be a fan of a team that has never even won a Super Bowl like the Tennessee Titans or Arizona Cardinals, or even worse, a team that has never even been to the Super Bowl like the Detroit Lions or Cleveland Browns. So, while this season has certainly been a slog, Eagles fans could have it much worse.

2. Having an elite general manager

Even in a down season, Eagles fans can lean into some optimism knowing that they have an elite general manager in Howie Roseman who isn't just going to sit on his hands. Roseman has shown an ability to consistently rebuild or retool the roster when necessary, and we shouldn't expect anything different this time around.

In Howie we trust pic.twitter.com/S7dLBN8Yr1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 10, 2025



"In Howie we trust" is a popular slogan among the Eagles community, and for good reason. Roseman has already taken major steps in that regard by flipping declining players like A.J. Brown, Cam Jurgens and Jordan Davis for major draft capital over the next few years that the Eagles will be able to use to build themselves back into a contender.

3. A proactive owner

If you're looking at the Lincoln Financial Field rafters, one thing that really jumps out is how many more banners there are since Jeffrey Lurie took over as the owner of the team in 1994 compared to before that point.

Four of Philadelphia's five Super Bowl appearances, and both of their Super Bowl wins, have occurred since Lurie took over ownership. Similarly, the Eagles have won the NFC East 12 times since Lurie became the owner, compared to just two times prior. Lurie is clearly an owner with a high standard, and that standard has permeated the rest of the organization ever since he first purchased the team.

Philly fans can take solace in the fact that they have an owner who clearly cares about the team and is willing to spend as much as it takes to keep the Eagles in the contender conversation consistently. Not all organizations can say the same.

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