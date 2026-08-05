One Eagles Option to Fill WR Position Just Ended: Who's Up Next?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few options regarding the state of the wide receiver position right now.

Three of the top six wideouts -- pending on how Britain Covey is viewed -- are out with hamstring injuries. The depth of the position is tested, which may force the front office to consider other alternatives.

The Eagles already signed a wide receiver to to perform as a camp body in Brandon Hayes, someone they need while DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon are on the mend. While their injuries aren't long term, the depth of the position is in question.

Philadelphia could use a veteran wideout if the Eagles decided to go that route. The Eagles weren't going to sign Stefon Diggs, but he's unavailable anyway after signing with the Commanders.

Who is available for the Eagles amongst the free agents? This is if the front office chose to go down that road.

Likely to be considered

Keenan Allen: Nick Sirianni coached Allen in the past when he was with the Los Angeles Chargers, and even compared Dontayvion Wicks to Allen this year. While it's clear Sirianni likes Allen from when he coached him, the Eagles could always try to bring the 34-year-old wideout in if they need help at the position. This is if the depth at wide receiver becomes dire, or if the Eagles feel Allen would be a better option than Hollywood Brown.

James Proche: The Eagles brought in Proche on a tryout during mandatory minicamp. Might have bene telling how things went when Brandon Hayes was brought in over a veteran like Proche Wednesday. Proche is still available and the Eagles did get a look at him in June.

Brandin Cooks: Another player has played in a variety of offenses, including Sean McVay's scheme back in the day. If the Eagles wanted veteran depth, Cooks would be someone to bring in to comepet with Hollywood Brown -- but Brown is the better option.

Not a thought -- we think

Tyler Lockett: Once a good receiver that was a good underneath option, Lockett can't get separation like in years past. He would just be a camp body auditioning for 31 other teams at this stage of his career.

Curtis Samuel: Samuel hasn't found a job since he was released by the Bills in March. He turns 30 this month, but doesn't have the same speed has he had with Carolina or Washington. At this stage, Samuel is just fighting for NFL survival.

Can't see it at all

Tyreek Hill: Who knows when Hill will be able to play -- if he ever plays again. He had two surgeries 10 months ago and won't reveal what his timeline to return is. Hill also revealed he hasn't run in a while and is still working on his lower body. There are a lot of unknowns regarding Hill and a potential return, and he wouldn't be ready to help any team out right now. Hill just isn't an option.