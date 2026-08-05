Eagles Primary Concern on Offense Already Rearing Ugly Head With New WR Signing

Five practices in, and the Philadelphia Eagles are already having problems with one of the biggest question marks on the offense.

Injuries have significantly hurt the Eagles at wide receiver this early in camp, enough where they brought back a familiar face just to get through practice (overreactions to the WR position may have been on point).

The Eagles signed Brandon Hayes on Wednesday prior to the sixth practice of training camp, a move the organization had to make. The wide receiver situation is dire through five practices.

DeVonta Smith is out with a hamstring injury, and so is Makai Lemon. Both injuries are not considered long term, but they are not practicing at the moment. Britain Covey is also out witha hamstring injury, so that's three of the top six receivers in training camp.

That's a problem for the Eagles no matter how it's described. While it's the first week of August, the Eagles need wideouts to get through practice.

How the depth chart stacks up with the receivers that are out

The struggles of the offense need to be put in perspective. Without Smith or Lemon, that's two of the top three receivers on the depth chart. Any offense is going to struggle missing two of the top three wideouts (as mentioned in our observations of practice).

Add Covey to the mix and the Eagles are also missing a reliable pass catcher on the second team. Covey is battling with Darius Cooper for a roster spot, and may make it based on his ability to return punts and chemistry with Jalen Hurts.

This is essentially the first team offense at wide receiver with those three out -- Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Darius Cooper. Second team players are being elevated with all the injuries.

Quez Watkins (remember him) is even getting reps with the first team. Watkins essentially has no shot of making this roster. Elijah Moore and Johnny Wilson are also getting extended looks at wide receiver, mainly Moore to give him more of a look.

The rest of the depth chart is Danny Gray, Samori Toure, and Erik Ezukanma. They needed a body, which is where Hayes comes in.

Who is Brandon Hayes?

Hayes was in the Eagles rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and ended up being signe dto the 90-man roster. While he was released in early June before mandatory minicamp, there is some intrigue to Hayes (read more about him from the spring here).

The rookie wideout was a first-team selection in the FCS Southland Conference for consecutive seasons as a kick returner. His 30.7-yard kickoff return average was third in the FCS, as Hayes was just one of five players to have multiple kickoff return touchdowns last season.

This signing is more to have a body at wide receiver than anything else. The Eagles need someone to catch passes while Smith, Lemon, and Covey are out -- how long that may be. Hamstring injuries are tricky and need to be proceeded with caution.

How long Hayes is in Philadelphia is irrelevant. He plays a role on this team right now, as having camp bodies is paramount. This also could led to Hayes getting preseason game tape, as the Eagles play the Ravens next Saturday.

The Eagles have to be cautious with their top receivers right now. In turn, that may affect the passing game is everything is evaluated in training camp.