Source: Eagles will host Nicholas Singleton this week; what can Penn State RB bring to offense

The Philadelphia Eagles have shown prior interest in Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton leading up to the NFL Draft. That interest is turning up a notch.

Sources have told Eagles On SI that the Eagles will host Singleton on a pre-draft visit this week. Singleton is a local product from Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pa. -- about an hour away from Philadelphia. He will be attending the team's local pro day on Wednesday, which counts as a local visit.

The Eagles don't have to use one of their top-30 visits on Singleton since he is a local product, a good loophole to have in case a team wants to talk to local talent. Singleton talked to the Eagles at the NFL combine, along with fellow Penn State teammate and running back Kaytron Allen.

Local prospects (from towns within a 50-mile radius from the city) don't count towards the top-30 (if the franchise don't want to use them).

Downingtown West graduate Drew Shelton, who played on Penn State's offensive line and blocked for Singleton, is also scheduled to visit the Eagles. A source confirmed a 6abc report. Downingtown is roughly 45 minutes from Philadelphia, so the Eagles could use Shelton's visit as a local one as well.

Singleton is one of the more interesting running backs in the draft, considering his big-play pedigree didn't match up to what was considered a down year in 2025. He rushed for 549 yards and averaged just 4.5 yards per carry -- finishing with 13 rushing touchdowns.

A change in offensive philosophy led to Singleton getting significantly less carries than Allen, who took over the 2-to-1 share in the offense. The move did pull off for Penn State, as Allen rushed for 1,303 yards and 15 touchdowns. Allen became Penn State's all-time rushing leader with 4,180 rushing yards.

Singleton didn't walk away from Happy Valley without any records. He finished with the most rushing touchdowns in school history (45), scrimmage touchdowns (54), and all-purpose yards (5,586) -- passing Saquon Barkley for all three marks.

The offseason threw a curveball for Singleton to raise his draft stock, as he injured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during the Senior Bowl and had to sit out the combine and Penn State's Pro Day.

That bone is healed, as Singleton ran for the first time last week and hit 22.3 mph on the catapult vest. He was cleaned to run at the end of last month.

This is an opportunity for the Eagles to take another look at Singleton after working him out at the combine. He's projected to be a Day 3 pick, but has significant value with his big-play ability and top-end speed.

What Singleton could bring to Eagles

Singleton is a home run threat any time he touches the ball, using his one-cut ability and explosive speed to make big plays in the backfield. The Eagles do have this with Saquon Barkley, but need to figure out a contingency plan in case they were to move on from Barkley in the next year or two.

The Eagles have a crowded running back room in 2026 with Barkley and Tank Bigsby, but Bigsby is a free agent after the season. Will Shipley and Damion Pierce are also in the fold, but neither are guaranteed roster spots this season. The Eagles did use a fourth-round pick on Shipley two years ago, so he'll get a longer look.

Singleton would be a strong candidate to develop if he was a Day 3 pick, and can immediately contribute as a kick returner (was the primary kick returner at Penn State). He's a strong pass catcher and has the frame to shine in the league, but needs to improve his reading holes and vision on the line.

The Eagles like hard working leaders, which Singleton was at Penn State. There's enough familiarity with him that's worth the extended look this week.