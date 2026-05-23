Status Quo: Eagles' Vic Fangio Seamlessly Removed A Distraction

PHILADELPHIA — Vic Fangio really is that good.

Already revered as the greatest defensive mind in football, the Eagles’ defensive coordinator can also command a room.

On Thursday, it took just two questions for the veteran coach to shut down retirement rumors that had lingered since the offseason and eliminate a potential distraction moving forward.

Fangio calmly signaled that he’s got “two years at least” remaining in his coaching career, while adding that his recent physical had doctors joking that he was “reverse aging.”

“No, I wasn't close,” Fangio said of retirement Thursday at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. “I've had those thoughts the last few years, every year at the end of the year. I just think about it. I never really got serious to where I would've done it, and it's no different than after the '24 season or the '23 season.“I told the players the other day that we had our annual physical. We get physicals as coaches, and the docs told me I was reverse aging with my lab work and everything. I told them, ‘You guys are stuck with me for a while — a long while.’”

That doesn’t mean Fangio won’t revisit the question after the 2026 season. As he also acknowledged, “your birth certificate tells you [that] you should think about [retirement], and I do.”

Fangio will turn 68 in August, yet he remains poised to field one of the NFL’s best defenses once again.

No Fundamental Shift

Eagles DC Vic Fangio speaks at the NovaCare Complex on Aug. 9, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

There has been no fundamental shift in his thinking. Regardless of how the 2026 season plays out, he will once again take time after the campaign to reflect.

In the best-case scenario, as he put it, “I'm always back.”

By indicating he’s committed for at least two more years, the ever-prepared Fangio subtly hinted at a contract extension while achieving his primary goal: removing retirement speculation from the conversation for the rest of 2026.

It was a characteristically sharp and proactive move from a coach who dislikes distractions. Any talk of a farewell tour simply doesn’t fit his no-nonsense persona.

The birth certificate will still make its annual case next spring.

But for now, the status quo remains — and for Eagles fans, that’s very good news.

“I still like doing it,” Fangio said. “I like the group of guys we have. I like working with them. I still like the challenge of the job. I work for a good organization. Really, it's just something that I think you'll always think about at the end of the year, but in the end, I didn't come close to [retirement]. I really don't foresee myself doing it.”