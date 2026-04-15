The best second-round gems in Eagles history, and how they were found

The second round of the NFL Draft has been prime real estate throughout the Philadelphia Eagles storied history. The organization has hit home runs in the second round of the draft, producing multiple All-Pro players and franchise legends that all still revered today.

Some of the greatest players in Eagles history were drafted in Round 2. Multiple players that have their number retired by the franchise were selected in the second round, some of them didn't even make this exclusive list. The Eagles drafted way better in the second round than they have in the first.

That's how well the Eagles have selected in the second round. Randall Cunningham, Maxie Baughan, Wes Hopkins, Bobby Taylor, and even DeSean Jackson didn't make the top five of this exclusive list.

This was a tough list to make the elite of the elite, and some tough choices had to be made. The best second-round picks the Eagles ever produced consist some of the greatest players in franchise history.

5. LeSean McCoy (2009, No. 53 overall)

Hard to leave the franchise's all-time rushing leader off a list of greatest second-round picks.

McCoy spent the first years of his career with the Eagles, finishing with 6,792 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns in six seasons with the team. He also had 2,282 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns, totaling 9,074 yards from scrimmage and 54 touchdowns.

The Eagles have not issued McCoy's number (25) to any player since he was traded in 2015, signaling his value to the franchise. McCoy led the NFL in rushing yards (1,607) and yards from scrimmage (2,146) in 2013 and rushing touchdowns (17) along with scrimmage touchdowns (20) in 2011. He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Eagles, including three Pro Bowls and two First Team All-Pro selections.

McCoy previously held the franchise's single-game rushing record, 217 against the Lions in the franchise's famous "Snow Bowl" game. Saquon Barkley broke the record in 2024 with 255 yards against the Rams.

A member of the 2010s Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team, McCoy has rushed for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns over the course of his career. He also caught 518 passes for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns, totaling 15,000 yards from scrimmage and 89 touchdowns.

The Eagles had some legendary running backs. McCoy is right up there with the best of them.

4. Zach Ertz (2013, No. 35 overall)

Ertz is a franchise legend for the plays he made in an Eagles uniform. He has the greatest catch in Eagles history, a game-winning touchdown reception to seal the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

Ertz is the only player to accomplish that feat in Eagles history, a culmination of how great he was in an Eagles uniform. In addition to hauling in the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII, Ertz is second in franchise history in career receptions (579), fifth in receiving yards (6,267) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (38). He was also the first player to have 100 receptions in a season for the Eagles (2018) and the second tight end to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season for the Eagles ( Pete Retzlaff in 1965).

Ertz set the NFL record for receptions for a tight end in a season with 116 in 2018, which stood for seven years. He holds the franchise's tight end records in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

The Eagles didn't issue Ertz's number (86) for several years after he retired. He'll be in the Eagles Hall of Fame when his NFL career ends.

3. Eric Allen (1988, No. 30 overall)

One of the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Allen was one of the greatest defensive playmakers to ever suit up for the Eagles.

Finishing in the top-10 in interceptions in a season four times, Allen was one of the best in NFL history with the ball in his hands after a turnover. His four interceptions returned for a touchdown in 1993 tied the NFL record for the most interception returns for a touchdown in a season and his two pick-sixes returned for scores in that same season also tied an NFL record.

Allen has eight interception returns for touchdowns, tied for 11th in NFL history. He led the NFL in interception returns for touchdowns twice (four in 1993 and three in 2000).

Allen also had four career interceptions and a pick-six in the postseason, pushing his career total to 58 interceptions and nine interception returns for a touchdown in his career (including postseason). Only Charles Woodson and Aqib Talib had more interception returns for touchdowns while playing the cornerback position. His 34 interceptions are tied with Brian Dawkins and Bill Bradley for the most in Eagles history and Allen's 54 total interceptions are 21st in NFL history.

A playmaking cornerback everywhere he went, Allen's best years were in an Eagles uniform.

2. Jalen Hurts (2020, No. 53 overall)

There's a case to be for Hurts to be No. 1 on this list, due to how all the Eagles have done is win games since he became the franchise quarterback.

Hurts has been the franchise quarterback on the Eagles for five seasons, leading the franchise to two Super Bowls before the age of 27 -- and winning one. Hurts is the only quarterback to start two Super Bowls for the franchise -- winning Super Bowl LII MVP.

The Eagles have made the playoffs every year with Hurts as the starting quarterback, and he has upped his game in the postseason, completing 65.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns to three interceptions with a 93.4 passer rating. Hurts also has 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason -- an NFL record for a quarterback. Hurts is the only player in NFL history with 10 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

Then there's how good Hurts is in the Super Bowl. Hurts has the most total touchdowns in a quarterback's first two Super Bowl starts (seven) and is the second quarterback with a 70% completion rate and 3+ total touchdowns in multiple Super Bowls (Tom Brady is the other).

Hurts has the most rushing yards by a quarterback in Super Bowl history (72), breaking his own record of 70 in Super Bowl LVII. He owns the two highest single-game rushing yardage totals by a quarterback in Super Bowl history. Hurts is also the fourth quarterback to win Super Bowl after losing his first Super Bowl start (Len Dawson, Bob Griese, John Elway).

The Eagles are 57-25 in Hurts' starts, a .695 win percentage. Hurts has taken the franchise to new heights -- and the story isn't even finished.

1. Brian Dawkins (1996, No. 61 overall)

The greatest second-round pick in Eagles history belongs to a franchise legend -- a player that is in the conversation to be on the franchise's Mount Rushmore.

In his 16-year NFL career, Dawkins finished with 1,131 tackles, 37 interceptions, 26 sacks, 120 pass deflections, 36 forced fumbles and 19 fumble recoveries in 224 career games (221 starts). He was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and earned four First Team All-Pro Honors (six times overall).

That's just the beginning of his accolades.

Dawkins is one of just six players in NFL history with 25 sacks and 25 interceptions in his career. He's the only player in NFL history to record a sack, interception, fumble recovery and touchdown catch in same game against the Houston Texans in 2002. Dawkins was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team in the 2000s.

Dawkins has 34 career interceptions with the Eagles, tied with Bill Bradley and Eric Allen for the most in franchise history. His 32 forced fumbles are the most in franchise history, while his 97 passes defended are second all-time.

Dawkins also leads the Eagles in most sacks by a defensive back (21) and tied with Wes Hopkins for most fumble recoveries in franchise history by a defensive player (16).

If there is any major defensive category, Dawkins is ranked near the top in Eagles history. A member of the Eagles 75th Anniversary Team, Dawkins has his No. 20 retired by the Eagles.

Dawkins is the greatest safety in Eagles history. He might be the greatest player in franchise history as well.