The greatest first-round picks in Eagles history -- the ones that changed everything

The Philadelphia Eagles have had a strong recent history of successful drafts, culminating in two Super Bowl titles in a seven-year stretch. The franchise has a long and proud history of successful drafts.

What about the first round? What picks did the Eagles knock out of the park in Round 1?

There's a long history of strong draft picks in the first round for the Eagles throughout their 94 seasons. Which ones stodd out above the rest?

Hall of Famers are slam dunks for this unique list, but also first-round picks that led to championships play a factor.

5. Donovan McNabb (1999, No. 2 overall)

McNabb deserves his place amongst the greatest quarterbacks in Eagles history, the signal caller that turned the franchise around with head coach Andy Reid.

There was a huge fan contingent to draft Ricky Williams with the No. 2 overall pick and not pick a quarterback, but the Eagles had their sights set on McNabb in a class where quarterbacks went 1-2-3 overall.

McNabb turned out to be the right pick. He never led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title, but there wasn't no quarterback in franchise history who won more than him during the Super Bowl era prior to jalen Hurts.

He racked up a 92-49-1 record in 11 seasons as the Eagles quarterback, leading the franchise to five NFC Championship appearances, eight winning seasons and one Super Bowl appearances. A six-time Pro Bowler, McNabb remains the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (32,873) and passing touchdowns (216).

McNabb was also a true dual threat (3,249 career rushing yards) and was the first quarterback in NFL history to finish a season with over 30 TD passes and fewer than 10 interceptions. A consistent postseason winner, McNabb claimed at least one victory in every postseason appearance.

The Eagles found a franchise quarterback in McNabb. Hard to do in the first round in this organization's history.

4. Brandon Graham (2010, No. 13 overall)

The longest tenured Eagles player in the history of the franchise, Graham has been the consummate professional in his 16 seasons suiting up for the franchise.

Graham didn't just become a good pass rusher, he became one of the most consistent pass rushers in the NFL. He had 79.5 sacks and 156 quarterback hits in 215 games (the most in franchise history), earning a second team All-Pro selection (2016) and Pro Bowl berth (2020) in his career. Graham also hit double-digit sacks at 34 years old for the first time in his career, the only player 34-or-older this decade to have double-digit sacks.

Responsible for arguably the greatest play in Eagles history, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter with the Eagles holding a 38-33 lead. Graham forced the strip-sack on Brady and Derek Barnett recovered the fumble, setting up a Jake Elliott field goal with 1:05 remaining to put the Eagles up 41-33.

The Eagles won their first Super Bowl title and ended a 57-year championship drought, as Graham forced the lone turnover of the game for Philadelphia in the win.

Graham might be the most popular player in Eagles history, a franchise legend.

3. Lane Johnson (2013, No. 4 overall)

Johnson is on his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as he's become one of the most dominant right tackles in the NFL over his 13 seasons. He's made the All-Pro team five times, twice on the first team (2017, 2022). Johnson has also made the Pro Bowl six times.

The greatest tackle the Eagles arguably had in franchise history, Johnson is just one of three players to win two Super Bowls with the franchise (Brandon Graham, Jake Elliott). He was the anchor of the offensive line that provided the way for Saquon Barkley to have the most rushing yards in NFL history (2,504, including postseason). The Eagles combined for the most rushing yards in NFL history (3,866) in that 2024 season.

Only Jason Peters has more Pro Bowl appearances than Johnson (7), while Johnson and Bob Brown are the only two Eagles offensive lineman with five All-Pro selections. Johnson is getting better with age, making three Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams in his 30s. He hasn't allowed a sack in a season in four of the past five years.

There's a case to be made Johnson is the best offensive lineman in Eagles history.

2. Steve Van Buren (1944, No. 1 overall)

Van Buren is not one of the greatest players in Eagles history, but one of the greatest running backs in NFL history.

When Van Buren retired from the NFL in 1952, he was arguably the greatest player the NFL has ever seen. Not only was he the best running back in professional football in his era, but he shattered every one of the league's rushing records.

Totaling 5,860 yards on the ground, as well as 69 total touchdowns, Van Buren retired as the NFL's all-time leading rusher and scoring leader. The numbers don't even begin to define how dominant Van Buren was.

Van Buren made seven straight All-Pro teams, broke the record for most single-season TDs (15) in 1945 and served as a centerpiece of the Eagles' two championship teams in the late 1940s. A two-time 1,000-yard rusher, Van Buren also saved some of his best performances for the brightest of lights.

He scored the only touchdown in the 1948 NFL Championship Game, then rushed for 196 yards in a rain-drenched Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the following year's championship game (both games which the Eagles won). A member of the Eagles' 75th Anniversary Team, Van Buren became the franchise's first Hall of Fame inductee in 1965.

When discussing NFL history, Van Buren's name is always in the conversation. He was the star of stars in the Eagles' dynasty throughout the late 1940s.

1. Chuck Bednarik (1949, No. 1 overall)

Chuck Bednarik defines the Eagles -- and the city of Philadelphia.

Famously one of the NFL's last two-way players, Bednarik is known around the City of Brotherly Love as perhaps the truest on-field representation of Philly's blue-collar fan base, gutting through injuries to play in all but three games over 14 seasons and cracking old-school highlight reels for his jarring physicality.

Bednarik served as a member of two of the Eagles' three NFL championship teams prior to the Super Bowl era, garnering placement on the NFL's 50th, 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams. An eight-time Pro Bowler and 10-time All-Pro, Bednarik is still regarded as one of the most fearsome tacklers to ever play the game -- famously knocking out countless opponents and preserving the team's 1960 championship with a red-zone stop in the final seconds of a 17-13 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Bednarik entered the Hall of Fame in 1967, his first year of eligibility, and will forever be a staple of franchise lore. Hard to find a player that's in the conversation for best offensive lineman and defensive lineman in a franchise's history.

The Eagles struck gold when they selected Bednarik first overall, paving the way for their legendary 1960 NFL Championship team -- the only team to beat Vince Lombardi in the playoffs.