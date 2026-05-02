The Method Behind The Madness Of Eagles' Rookie Camp Tryouts

PHILADELPHIA — There were 48 players participating in the Eagles’ annual rookie camp on Friday and only 18 of them have a spot on the team’s 90-man offseason roster.

The other 30 were at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on a tryout basis.

The goal is layered, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

“We really want to make sure that we're getting work in here and getting them, again, these [successful] habits started and getting them running plays to start that process,” the Eagles coach said of his core group of rookies which included eight draft picks and eight undrafted rookies. “How many times can they get an opportunity to call a certain play and run a certain play both offensively and defensively? We think it's important. I know that some of the league doesn't do rookie minicamp quite as much. We still think that's an important part of the process for many different reasons.”

Part of the goal is to start the process of getting the players back into football shape as well. Meanwhile, to practice properly you need bodies and veterans aren’t allowed to participate in this particular camp.

“We think it's really important to be able to bring guys in because they're not in football shape right now,” said Sirianni. “ We think it's important to bring a wide variety of guys in so you're able to practice because if you just had one deep in this camp, we'd wear these guys out pretty darn quick."

Then comes the most obvious reason, one that Sirianni once explained as “don’t miss Adam Thielen,” the former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl receiver who retired this offseason after amassing 704 receptions for 8,497 yards and 64 touchdowns over 13 seasons.

“It is important, and it's important to also be able to cast a wide net and have different types of players in here that you've had your eye on or that have popped on tape for different things,” the coach said.

Thielen began his journey as a rookie camp tryout player with the Vikings, and caught the eye of the coaching staff there before slowly moving up from special teams demon to legitimate star receiver.

“[You want] to be able to get a look at them and see if you can steal a guy that way,” Sirianni explained.” I think that's always exciting to bring those guys in, one, so you can practice, but two, to see if you can get a steal out there in some way, some shape, some form.”

Veteran RB Khalil Herbert was on hand at Eagles' rookie camp as a tryout player on May 1, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The most notable tryout players on hand Friday were veteran running back Khalil Herbert and Elijah Mitchell, as well as experienced offensive guard Michael Jordan. Those are players who could help the depth situation for Philadelphia immediately.

The most notable rookie on hand for a tryout was punter Luke Akers, the son of franchise legend placekicker David Akers.

Other offensive rookies trying to make waves in front of Sirianni and his staff were running backs Elijah Green (Sam Houston State) and Jordon Simmons (Georgia State), wide receivers Seth Anderson (Iowa), Mante Morrow (Upper Iowa), Kajiya Hollawayne (Temple), Brandon Hayes (Southeastern Louisiana), and Deuce Spann (Pittsburgh), tight end J.T. Byrne (Georgia Tech) and offensive lineman Austin Collins (Syracuse).

Hillawayne went viral for working out with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on North Broad Street this spring.

The defensive rookies on hand, looking for the late UDFA deal, were defensive tackle T.J. Burke (Lehigh), edge defender Jimari Butler (LSU), linebackers Isiah King (Idaho), Anthony Ward (Washington), and Declan Williams (Incarnate Word).

There was also a slew of defensive backs vying to get noticed: A’Marion McCoy (Boise State), Jahron Manning (Mississippi State), Jeremiah Earby (Boise State), Deuce Harmon (SMU), Trevor Woods (Jacksonville State), DeAgo Brumfield (Mississippi State), Dontae Balfour (Texas Tech), Jaiden Fancois (Duke), and Lemondre Joe (Colorado State).

Along with Akers on special teams, North Carolina kicker Rece Verhoff was trying to convince the Eagles to bring in competition for Jake Elliott.