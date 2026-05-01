Eagles Winners and Losers Following NFL Draft: Jalen Hurts Gets Full Confidence He Can Master Offense

The Philadelphia Eagles had a successful NFL Draft, selecting eight players that added an instant impact and depth to an already talented roster for 2026. Some of the early draft picks will contribute right away while the later picks will provide much needed depth in certain areas.

Before a draft begind, there's always speculation on what areas a team will address. With that comes speculation of who's job will be up for grabs after the draft, or who will be on watch if a certain position is drafted.

With this draft complete, some Eagles players emerged as winners and losers. Who benefited from the picks and who didn't?

Winner: Jalen Hurts

If drafting a wide receiver in Round 1 and a tight end in Round 2 isn't a vote of confidence in Hurts, not sure what is. The Eagles added a WR2 for Hurts in Makai Lemon, who is a savant in the slot. Hurts has Lemon, DeVonta Smith, and Dontayvion Wicks as his top three wideouts -- once A.J. Brown is traded.

The Eagles also drafted Eli Stowers in Round 2, so Hurts has Dallas Goedert as TE1 and Stowers as a TE2. All players to aid Hurts in the passing game in the middle of the field, making sure Hurts plays to the strength of their games.

Hurts has the weapons to succeed in this offense. The Eagles made sure their QB1 was taken care of this offseason.

Loser: Grant Calcaterra

Calcaterra was the TE2 on the Eagles, until Stowers was drafted in the second round.

Stowers isn't in Philadelphia to sit on the bench behind Goedert and Johnny Mundt. The Eagles plan to use him in the passing game as an added weapon in the middle of the field. So where does that leave Calcaterra?

The Eagles may keep four tight ends, but would Calcaterra even be the fourth? He's not a good blocker and they already have two pass-catching tight ends on Goedert and Stowers.

There may be no room at the inn for Calcaterra, who's on a one-year deal anyway.

Winner: Tyler Steen

The draft board in the first round didn't fall in the Eagles' favor for an offensive lineman. That was very good news for Steen, as a tackle who could play guard picked in Round 1 would have been major competition for his job at right guard.

The Eagles didn't even pick a guard until the sixth round, adding more questions to the interior of the offensive line behind Steen. Even if the Eagles sign a veteran guard, Steen looks locked in as the starter for 2026.

Steen is fine at right guard and the Eagles could improve there. They need depth more than a starter at this point.

Loser: Arnold Ebiketie

Nolan Smith is going to lose some playing time with the acquisition of Jonathan Greenard, but the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option. He's going to play and be a significant part of the rotation.

Where does that leave Ebiketie? The free agent signing is the No. 4 pass rusher in a good pass rushing rotation with Greenard, Smith, and Jalyx Hunt. Is Ebiketie going to get enough snaps to make an impact with his $4.3 million fully guaranteed contract?

That will be up to Ebiketie to determine how much playing time he gets, but it will be hard to crack the rotation. Ebiketie can have a strong year as a third down pass rusher, but hard to see what his role is on this team besides that.

Winner: Marcus Epps

The Eagles didn't draft a safety until the seventh round. That's a vote of confidence Epps may be the starter next to Andrew Mukuba come Week 1.

Epps is a solid player, but the Eagles didn't draft a safety early in the draft due to other wants on offense and the acquisition of Jonathan Greenard. They had an opportunity to draft a safety with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren falling in the second round, but took tight end Eli Stowers.

The free agent market at safety is bleak. Trades may be hard to make too, so Epps may get the nod come Week 1. He's certainly the favorite for the job.