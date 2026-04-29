The popular social media saying with Jalen Hurts has some merit to it.

"He doesn't throw in the middle of the field."

Hurts is an efficient quarterback in the middle of the field, but the pass attempts there are alarming. The Eagles quarterback had just 28 attempts between the hashmarks last season, which was a career-high.

How does that compare to the rest of the NFL? 28th in the league -- and the fewest amongst quarterbacks that played 14+ games.

Since 2022, Hurts has thrown just 99 pass attempts between the hashmarks. That's two fewer than Drake Maye and one more than Caleb Williams -- both were rookies last season. Hurts has six fewer attempts between the hashmarks than Tom Brady (105) -- and Brady retired at the end of the 2023 season.

Hurts doesn't throw in the middle of the field compared to his peers, even if the numbers are good when he does throw in the middle of the field. Since the 2022 season, Hurts is 77-of-99 throwing between the hashmarks (77.9%) for 855 yards with 10 TD to 3 INT. His 123.7 passer rating is second in the NFL, behind only Lamar Jackson -- who has 40 more attempts between the hashmarks than Hurts.

Part of this is the Eagles' risk-averse offense that's deployed the past few years, and what's had A.J. Brown frustrated and wanting out. The other part is Hurts' reluctancy to throw the ball over the middle of the field for whatever reason.

That should chance in 2026. The Eagles have too many options to ignore throws between the hashmarks.

Hurts has to change his game

The pass attempts between the hashmarks have to increase in this offense. The system is contrived towards throwing in the middle of the field.

Look at the receivers the Eagles brought in. Makai Lemon is an excellent route runner in the slot. Dontayvion Wicks and Hollywood Brown are better catching the ball in the middle of the field and creating yards after the catch. Brown excells in the slot, which gives him the opportunity to make big plays.

Tight end Eli Stowers is most effective when running between the seams, which is where he gets the most separation and make plays. Dallas Goedert also is a reliable tazrget in the middle of the field.

Then there's DeVonta Smith, who can play the "X" yet knows how to get open and make the contested catches between the hashmarks.

The Eagles have set up this offense for Hurts to throw in the middle of the field in order to be effective. Hurts has no other choice.

If the Eagles go back to being risk-averse, what was the point of retooling the offense with new pass catchers. The same square peg was in a round hole.

This is on Hurts to work on a part of his game he's not comfortable with. The Eagles are giving him all the tools -- and coaching staff -- he needs to succeed in throwing the ball between the hashmarks.

This offense can't survive with 28 pass attempts between the hashmarks next year.

What if Hurts doesn't change his game?

The Eagles will have a decision to make regarding the future of their quarterback, even if Hurts continues to win games. That decision won't be easy.

Hurts has a guaranteed salary of $51.5 million this season, the first of two more years with a guaranteed salary in this current contract. Added to that is a cap number of $31,971,800 (per Over The Cap).

Then comes the 2027 season, the year where a legitimate conversation about Hurts' contract comes into question. Hurts has a guaranteed salary of $22 million, the final season the Eagles quarterback has a guaranteed figure in his contract -- the fourth year of the five-year deal. The cap number balloons to $42,132,800 for that season.

The Eagles have to restructure the deal or extend Hurts right? This is where the 2026 season is a big one.

If the Eagles continue to win games, but not the way they want to, what becomes of Hurts? Do they move on from the winningest quarterback in franchise history?

This is what Hurts and the Eagles need to ponder going forward. Does Hurts change or do the Eagles?