Three Developments We Didn't See Coming During First Open Practice Of Eagles OTAs: Is Tanner McKee Still QB2?

The first open practice of Philadelphia Eagles OTAs are in the books, with an interesting mix of concepts from Sean Mannion's new-look offense and the acquisitions on Vic Fangio's defense.

Even if the Eagles are in shells and shorts, there's a lot to learn from the first open practice of OTAs. There were some interesting developments in the observations that no one could have predicted, which is the beauty of following a football team for an entire year.

We may look at these trends come August and laugh, but OTAs always lead to some interesting developments.

These were a few from the Eagles open practice that certainly were eye opening.

Andy Dalton taking QB2 snaps

The Eagles depth chart at quarterback seemed pretty simple. Jalen Hurts was the QB1, Tanner McKee was the QB2, and Andy Dalton was the QB3 -- or so we thought.

In the first open OTA practice, Dalton was taking the QB2 snaps over McKee. This wasn't a matter if McKee wasn't present or not since the session was voluntary.

McKee could have taken the QB2 snaps in the first OTA practice on Tuesday, which was closed to the media. The Eagles rotating second-team quarterbacks is interesting considering McKee's future.

McKee is a free agent after the season and the Eagles did select Cole Payton in the fifth round of this year's draft. Perhaps the Eagles are preparing Dalton to be the QB2 this year if they do trade McKee this summer, giving him some reps with the second team.

If the Eagles don't find a trade partner for McKee, then he's the QB2 at the start of the season. This summer is going to be interesting to see how the depth chart unfolds.

Markel Bell is the No. 3 tackle

Bell was a third-round pick, so it shouldn't be that surprising he was getting significant snaps with the first team. Even with Lane Johnson not present for this voluntary session, Fred Johnson is the No. 3 tackle behind Johnson and Mailata.

There was Bell, taking first-team snaps at right tackle. The Eagles threw Bell right into the deep end of the pool, next to Tyler Steen on a first-team offensive line with Jordan Mailata and a healthy Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens.

Do the Eagles have bigger plans for Bell than just a developmental tackle? They certainly wnat to see if Bell can push Johnson for that No. 3 role. He can be an important reserve for this team if he wins the No. 3 tackle job -- especially if he learns the right side.

The biggest challenge for Bell was learning how to play right tackle, as he's expected to be the long-term successor to Johnson. If Bell can earn that No. 3 tackle spot this summer, he'll play a major role in the Eagles offensive line in his rookie season.

Riq Woolen's role in the defense

Woolen is listed at 6-foot-4, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he's tall when looking at him in person. Woolen really stood out compared to the other cornerbacks, showcasing his freakish length during the OTA practice.

Where Woolen stands on the depth chart is no surprise. He's the starting outside cornerback opposite of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean is in the slot. When the Eagles go to base defense, DeJean goes to safety and Woolen remains outside.

This isn't a typical one-year deal for the Eagles. Woolen has an opportunity to be an even bigger part of the Eagles defense going forward. Also helps Vic Fangio is already impressed.

"I'm excited to have him," Fangio said. "We looked at him during the middle of the season last year a little bit because they may have been interested in trading him, and we didn't decide to do it and I didn't get too involved in the evaluation.

"But then when it came free agency time this year and I actually sat down and watched him thoroughly, I was excited for him and kind of surprised that he was one of those guys that didn't get a lot of action for a long-term deal. I was thrilled to get him. I think he's going to play [well] for us."

A big year from Woolen may be in store.