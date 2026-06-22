Three Jalen Hurts Stats That Show Eagles QB Will Master Sean Mannion's Offense

There are questions surrounding Jalen Hurts heading into the 2026 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has two more guaranteed years left on his contract, but that number significantly reduces after this year. Hurts makes $51 million guaranteed, which drops to $22 million in 2027.

Based on the drop in guaranteed money, the Eagles will have to show a financial commitment to Hurts sooner rather than later. Hurts is in year three of a five-year contract, so there's still time to work out an extension.

This year still is a big one for Hurts, who will need to perform better throwing the football in order to justify an extension. Hurts will also need to be more efficient running the football, but what if that is no longer an option? What if the Eagles don't want Hurts to do that anymore?

The next contract Hurts gets from the Eagles will be determined by how well he throws the football and how he adapts to Sean Mannion's offense. This system is quite the change, but Hurts has a new offensive coordinator and play caller seemingly every year.

Good news for Hurts. Some of the aspects Mannion's offense requires, Hurts has done well at. Even in a limited sample size, Hurts can build off early success in these aspects of his game.

Hurts may be fine adapting to these features of Mannion's game, based on his numbers in the past.

Playaction

The Eagles didn't use playaction much, but Hurts was efficient the seldom times they used it. Hurts completed 71-of-112 passes when the Eagles used playaction (63.4%), throwing for 806 yards with 8 TD to 3 INT. He averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and had a 97.5 passer rating.

In Hurts' five full seasons as a starter (2021 to 2025), he has completed 65.7% of his passes in playaction. Hurts has thrown for 36 TD to 14 INT for a 100.5 passer rating, averaging 8.1 yards per attempt. Over the last two seasons, Hurts is 141-of-208 (67.8%) in playaction, throwing for 13 tD, 3 INT, and a 107.3 passer rating.

When Hurts actually uses playaction, he's efficient. More efficient then when he's not in playaction.

Motion

Here's an interesting development regarding Hurts when a receiver is in motion. Hurts threw a career-high 217 passes when the Eagles used motion last season.

The numbers? 141-of-217 (65.0%), 1,479 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT, 6.8 yards per attempt, 93.1 passer rating.

Those numbers are solid for Hurts, given what he had to work with with receivers getting open and a banged up offensive line. In 2024, Hurts was 124-of-179 (69.3%) when the Eagles used motion, throwing for 1,600 yards, 13 TD, and 2 INT. Hurts had 8.9 yards per attempt and a 116.6 passer rating.

Hurts has completed 64.8% of passes when the Eagles used motion for his career, throwing for 43 TD to 18 INT and a 94.3 passer rating. Over the last two years, Hurts has thrown 21 TD to 4 INT when the Eagles use motion for a 103.7 passer rating.

Hurts has gotten better using motion every season.

Throwing across the middle

Hurts not throwing in the middle of the field is a problem, but he is efficient when he actually throws there.

Hurts was just 20-of-28 (71.4%) when throwing between the hashmarks last season. He thew for only 205 yards with 3 TD and 2 INT, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt. The passer rating was consistent with playaction and motion, sitting at 98.1.

Over the last two years, Hurts is 36-of-47 throwing between the hashmarks (76.6%). He has thrown for 393 yards with 6 TD to 2 INT for a 122.6 passer rating.

Since the 2022 season, Hurts is 77-of-99 throwing between the hashmarks (77.9%) for 855 yards with 10 TD to 3 INT. Hurts has a 123.7 passer rating, which is second in the NFL. This is behind only Lamar Jackson, who has 40 more attempts between the hashmarks than Hurts.

The 99 pass attempts in that span are near the bottom of the league amongst starting quarterbacks. Regardless, when Hurts throws the ball in the middle of the field -- he's pretty efficient.

More passes between the hashmarks are coming in 2026. Even with the small sample size, Hurts has shown some degrees of success in this area.