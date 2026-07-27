Eagles 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on a five-week battle known as training camp.

This is the best part of the summer for football fans, as the summer starts to wind down and fall is on the horizon. Week 1 is September 13, just 47 days away.

With training camp approaching, we broke down the roster locks and the players likely to make the 53-man roster. We determined there were 10 open roster spots available, based on how you break it down by position.

Let's project the 53-man roster as training camp starts. Obviously this will change over the next few weeks.

Quarterback (3): Jalen Hurts, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

I believe the Eagles are going to trade McKee this summer, since this is the last year of his contract and they gave Dalton the QB2 reps over McKee in the open practices this spring.

Payton didn't play well enough this spring to have a roster spot, but one will open up if the Eagles trade McKee. Dalton will be the QB2 this season.

Running back (3): Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

There is a battle for the RB3 job, but Shipley is the clear front runner here. Shipley had a strong minicamp and is the best pass catcher in the battle with Dameon Pierce.

Elijah Mitchell will be an interesting player to watch this summer. If he can recapture his form from a few years ago, he has a good shot at making this team.

Wide reciever (5): DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Hollywood Brown, Johnny Wilson

The Eagles have an interesting battle going on at WR2 and WR5, but the WR5 battle will be the one that determines a roster spot. Wilson is the leader in the clubhouse based on his ability to catch tough passes over the middle and do the blocking aspect at the position (every team needs a blocking receiver).

Also helps Wilson is a favorite of Jalen Hurts. He has the edge over Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, and Darius Ciooper for the spot. The Eagles like Cooper and want to keep developing him, but can do that on the practice squad.

Tight end (4): Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Johnny Mundt, Cameron Latu

I've flipped between three and four tight ends on this roster projection all offseason. Let's go with four because the Packers have went with four when Sean Mannion was on the offensive coaching staff in the past -- and Mannion may want to continue that trend.

Latu gets the edge here because he can play fullback, and the Eagles will use a fullback in various sets this season. They'll give Latu a long look in camp, as one of the tight ends will have to beta him out for a spot.

Offensive line (10): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Drew Kendall, Micah Morris, Michael Jordan

This prediction will certainly change over the next few weeks, but I'm going with Jordan for the final guard spot here. The Eagles need a veteran to play one of the guard spots, as the combination of Kendall, Morris, Willie Lampkin, and Hollin Pierce have never played a regular season snap at guard.

I thought it was hard to leave Myles Hinton out, since the Eagles are tying him out at guard and Hinton can play tackle. They like position versatility on the offensive line. Perhaps I change my opinion over the next few weeks.

Morris is one of the rookies I think will have a very good camp.

Pass rusher (6): Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, AJ Epenesa, Brandon Graham

While it remains to be seen if Graham is added to the roster at some point during camp, he should have a roster spot waiting for him anyway. If Epenesa is 100%, he could be a really good signing by the Eagles.

I think both Ebiketie and Epenesa make this roster, even if the Eagles bring back Graham. They can always interchange Graham as a defensive tackle -- which is where he played at various points last season.

Defensive tackle (6): Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Ty Robinson, Byron Young, Uar Bernard

This is the deepest position on the roster, having enough talent where the Eagles can stash Bernard and protect him on the 53-man roster. This is all contingent on Robinson having a good summer and improving from a rough rookie year.

The Eagles could trade Young and improve at another position, but Young provides valuable depth at this position. He was good enough to start for some teams last year.

Off-ball linebacker (4): Zach Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Smael Mondon

The Eagles have brought in Chandler Martin for a visit, and he was on the roster at one point this spring. Martin has their interest, so he has an opportunity to be a special teams contributor if he signed.

These are the four linebackers that will be on the team. Linebacker is one of the underrated positions on this roster, and may be one of the best if Campbell has the year the Eagles think he'll have.

Cornerback (5): Quinton Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jonathan Jones﻿

The Eagles have a excellent starting trio of Mitchell, DeJean, and Woolen -- and it might e the best starting trio in the league. Having DeJean play the slot full time will be massive for the top pass defense in the league.

Jones is the top backup cornerback in the slot and on the outside, and may have been the most underrated free agent signing this offseason. Ringo is an excellent special teams player, which gives him an edge over Jakorian Bennett and others competing for the job.

Safety (4): Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, Michael Carter II, Cole Wisniewski

I still think the Eagles are going to acquire a safety at some point in training camp, probably when they see they don't have much at the position. They don't spend much at the position either, the fewest amount of cash in the NFL.

Until an outside move is made, I think these will be the four. The Eagles will be fine if Epps is the starter, buit the depth is the concern here.

Special Teams (3): Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rocco Underwood

All three players are competing against themselves here, and the Eagles can't get creative and create a roster spot by releasing Underwood -- since he'll be subject to waivers.

They could add competition for Elliott and Underwood, but that's unlikely.