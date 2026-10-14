What to Expect as Eagles Open Practice Window for Four Players on IR

PHILADELPHIA – Help could soon be on the way for the Eagles, after the team opened the practice windows for four players before Wednesday’s first practice of Week 6.

Those players are left guard Landon Dickerson, cornerback Jakorian Bennett, and tight ends Grant Calcaterra and rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers. The Eagles have 21 days before having to make a decision to add them back onto the 53-man roster or shut them down for the season.

Some tough decisions will need to be made to find room on the roster when the time comes.

Here’s a closer look at the four who could return:

Dickerson: The three-time Pro Bowl left guard played in the opener but didn’t play well. He said he had a bone bruise in his right knee and admitted he was embarrassed by his performance in that Week 1 win against the Commanders.

“You guys know Landon well, he works hard, he's determined to get back, and I think he's done a nice job taking care of his body to get himself back,” said head coach Nick Sirianni before Wednesday’s practice and before the news was made official. “Landon's a hell of a player and he's been a hell of a player for us.”

The move to put Dickerson on IR created turmoil on the offensive line. Cam Jurgens was moved from center to left guard. Then new center Drew Kendall, in his second season from Boston College, was plugged in at center.

Jurgens was eventually traded and, when Kendall couldn’t play in London, Willie Lampkin made his first career start at left guard and Jake Majors was elevated from the practice squad to make his first pro start.

Getting Dickerson back would be a most welcome addition.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Eli Stowers (87) lines up against New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Edward Finan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stowers: In the days leading up to the opener, the rookie said he expected to have a role against Washington. Then, hours later, he was placed on IR with a quad strain. He still needs to develop, but he should make the team feel better at the position.

Dallas Goedert missed two games with a knee injury, and the Eagles signed Zach Ertz to try to make up for some of the offense that was gone when Goedert had to sit. Stowers is an offensive-minded tight end, albeit one who is in just his third year playing the position, and was the John Mackey Award winner for the nation’s best tight end while at Vanderbilt.

Calcaterra: Another offensive-minded tight end, who returned this offseason on a one-year contract. He will provide solid depth.

Bennett: The cornerback hasn’t done much since the Eagles acquired him in a trade last summer, but like Calcaterra, he could provide depth if needed.